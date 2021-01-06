Talking Jack Coan, Notre Dame vs. Alabama, Transfer Portal and Tyler Buchner

In the latest segment at WSBT we talked about the addition of Jack Coan, the Notre Dame vs. Alabama game, the transfer portal, Tyler Buchner and much more

There were a number of important Notre Dame football topics to discuss in the latest segment at WSBT Sportsbeat with Sean Stires and Darin Pritchett. Of course we discussed the Fighting Irish vs. Alabama, but we also talked about the addition of grad transfer quarterback Jack Coan, incoming freshman Tyler Buchner, the transfer portal and more.

2:07 - We kick things off by talking about Jack Coan, the graduate transfer quarterback that committed to Notre Dame.

4:30 - The conversation moves to incoming freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner, and what the expectations should be for the talented signal caller in his first season at Notre Dame.

6:49 - Sean asks about other positions on the roster that Notre Dame might want to look for a graduate transfer to play.

8:19 - We talk about what impressed me from the Notre Dame offense against Alabama, and what disappointed me.

10:47 - Notre Dame loses four starting offensive linemen, and we discuss what the unit might look like next season.

12:41 - The conversation turns to the play of the Notre Dame defense against Clemson and Alabama in the final two games of the season.

15:27 - We talk about the defensive coordinator position, and I give my thoughts on Marcus Freeman, the Cincinnati defensive coordinator that is being pursued by other top programs.

17:11 - We talk about the players in the transfer portal, and which losses are going to hurt the most.

18:27 - The show wraps up by talking about Clark Lea's decision to hire Barton Simmons from 247Sports.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter