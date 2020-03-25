IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Report: Tyler Eifert To Sign With Jacksonville

Bryan Driskell

It seems a former Notre Dame star is about to find a new home.

Former Notre Dame star and Tyler Eifert, who spent the last seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, is set to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Eifert was the Bengals first round pick of the 2013 draft. The No. 21 overall selection caught 185 passes for 2,152 yards and 24 touchdowns during his Bengal career, but he struggled to stay healthy. Eifert caught 52 passes for 615 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2015, earning him a Pro Bowl berth. But over the next three seasons he would play a combined 14 games.

This past season was the first time Eifert played all 16 games, and he caught 43 passes for 436 yards and five touchdowns.

Eifert ended his Notre Dame career ranked first all-time in school history for a tight end with 140 catches and 1,840 receiving yards. His 63 catches and 803 yards in 2011 are also the best in a single season for an Irish tight end.

Jacksonville is in desperate need of a tight end, so this is a good fit for Eifert. The question, however, is will this impact the draft status of Cole Kmet, who some had pegged for Jacksonville with either their second first round pick at No. 20, or early in the second round with the No. 42 overall pick. Of course, there's also the chance the veteran Eifert, who turns 30 this season, could serve as a mentor for Kmet.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Comments (1)
MDLambert
MDLambert

Smart pickup by Jax in my opinion. Eifert finally proved he fan stay healthy on Sundays and Jax could use a little bit of leadership. I am eager to see how this plays out. Could be a deep threat if used correctly, and he stays healthy, and he could be a great weapon for Minshew

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predicting The Next Five Notre Dame Commits For 2021

Notre Dame needs to get momentum back on the recruiting trail, and there are five prospects that could be next in line to make that happen.

Bryan Driskell

by

t13bru

Notre Dame Recruiting: 5 Must Get Recruits On Defense

There are five defensive recruits that are key to Notre Dame landing a Top 5 recruiting class in 2021.

Brian Smith

by

pete

Chase Claypool Finally Being Recognized As An Elite Draft Prospect

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Chase Claypool being selected early in his latest Mock Draft.

Bryan Driskell

by

NDfan83

Cole Kmet: Draft Status Could Be Impacted By Pre-Draft Changes

The cancelation of much of the pre-draft process could have an impact on where Cole Kmet gets drafted

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

Spreading The Ball Around Should Boost The 2020 Pass Game - Part I

Spreading the ball around more in 2020 should provide the Notre Dame offense with a major boost in production.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Analysis: Adding Kerry Cooks Is A Brilliant Move By Brian Kelly

The addition of former cornerbacks coach Kerry Cooks as a defensive analyst is a savvy move by Brian Kelly

Bryan Driskell

by

TxIrish

Spreading The Ball Around Should Boost The 2020 Pass Game - Part II

There are several key benefits for the Notre Dame offense if the pass game can spread the ball around more in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

2021 Recruiting: Breaking Down The Numbers Need For The Offensive Line Class

Evaluating the future roster puts Notre Dame in position where a bigger line class is needed in the 2021 class

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Draft Profile: WR Chase Claypool

Breaking down the strengths, weaknesses and draft stock for Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

Notre Dame Recruiting: 5 Must Get Recruits On Offense

There are five offensive recruits that are key to Notre Dame landing a Top 5 recruiting class in 2021.

Brian Smith

by

sbf