Report: Tyler Eifert To Sign With Jacksonville

It seems a former Notre Dame star is about to find a new home.

Former Notre Dame star and Tyler Eifert, who spent the last seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, is set to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Eifert was the Bengals first round pick of the 2013 draft. The No. 21 overall selection caught 185 passes for 2,152 yards and 24 touchdowns during his Bengal career, but he struggled to stay healthy. Eifert caught 52 passes for 615 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2015, earning him a Pro Bowl berth. But over the next three seasons he would play a combined 14 games.

This past season was the first time Eifert played all 16 games, and he caught 43 passes for 436 yards and five touchdowns.

Eifert ended his Notre Dame career ranked first all-time in school history for a tight end with 140 catches and 1,840 receiving yards. His 63 catches and 803 yards in 2011 are also the best in a single season for an Irish tight end.

Jacksonville is in desperate need of a tight end, so this is a good fit for Eifert. The question, however, is will this impact the draft status of Cole Kmet, who some had pegged for Jacksonville with either their second first round pick at No. 20, or early in the second round with the No. 42 overall pick. Of course, there's also the chance the veteran Eifert, who turns 30 this season, could serve as a mentor for Kmet.