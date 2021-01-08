Talking Notre Dame vs. Alabama, The Irish Potential As A Program, Quarterback Play and More

Bryan Driskell and Shaun Davis talk about the Notre Dame football program, topics ranking from the Alabama game to being a title contender

Following the Notre Dame Rose Bowl loss to Alabama, I had a chance to sit down with Shaun Davis for his Under The Golden Dome Podcast.

We had a chance to talk about the Notre Dame vs. Alabama game plus a few other hot topics, including whether or not Notre Dame is still capable of winning a championship in the current era.

It was an intense show, and I wanted to share it with you all.

We kick things off talking about the Nov. 9 win over Clemson. That is followed by a discussion of troubling games we saw during the season that made me think that Notre Dame hadn't turned the corner, especially on offense.

The thought, of course, is that Notre Dame is still a quality program, but it didn't take a step forward this season.

Our conversation then turns to the difference in quarterback between Notre Dame and the other three programs in the College Football Playoff.

Next our conversation turns to head coach Brian Kelly's post-game press conference following the loss to Alabama, and whether or not there's merit to the notion Notre Dame lacks the skill talent.

The remainder of the show we talk about where Notre Dame is as a program right now, where it needs to go, and whether or not it is capable of getting on the same level as Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State.

