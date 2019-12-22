VIDEO: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame Players Post-Bowl Practice
Notre Dame is wrapping up its on campus bowl preparation, and today the Irish completed their sixth practice of the bowl season. Following that practice, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and his players met with the media and discussed a wide range of topics that included Iowa State, the offensive coordinator collaboration and much more.
BRIAN KELLY
KHALID KAREEM, DEFENSIVE END
LIAM EICHENBERG, OFFENSIVE TACKLE
DREW WHITE, LINEBACKER
BRADEN LENZY, WIDE RECEIVER
