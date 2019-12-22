IrishMaven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

VIDEO: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame Players Post-Bowl Practice

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame is wrapping up its on campus bowl preparation, and today the Irish completed their sixth practice of the bowl season. Following that practice, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and his players met with the media and discussed a wide range of topics that included Iowa State, the offensive coordinator collaboration and much more.

BRIAN KELLY

KHALID KAREEM, DEFENSIVE END

LIAM EICHENBERG, OFFENSIVE TACKLE

DREW WHITE, LINEBACKER

BRADEN LENZY, WIDE RECEIVER

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pro Football Focus Ranks The Bowl Quarterbacks

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame QB Ian Book ranks in the middle of the pack among bowl quarterbacks

Notre Dame 2021 Recruiting: Needs On Offense

Bryan Driskell

Breaking down the needs for Notre Dame's 2021 recruiting on offense.

Notre Dame 2021 Recruiting: Needs On Defense

Bryan Driskell

Breaking down the needs for Notre Dame's 2021 recruiting on defense.

Notre Dame Football: National Signing Day Live Blog

Bryan Driskell

All the analysis and updates of Notre Dame's 2020 signees on National Signing Day

2020 Notre Dame Class Grades: Defense

Bryan Driskell

Grading Notre Dame's 2020 defensive class

2020 Class Grades: Offense

Bryan Driskell

Grading the Notre Dame offensive haul for the 2020 recruiting class.

Sports Illustrated Staff Make Their Camping World Bowl Predictions

Bryan Driskell

Most of the SI favors Notre Dame in its bowl matchup against Iowa State

Recruiting: Signing Day Recap - Superlatives

Bryan Driskell

Recapping the early signing period for Notre Dame and its 2020 class

Game Preview: Notre Dame vs. Indiana

Bryan Driskell

Previewing Notre Dame's matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers

Two Year Grades: Notre Dame Offense

Bryan Driskell

Grading Notre Dame's offensive recruiting over the last two years.