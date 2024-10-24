Notre Dame Football Week 9 Guide: Which Teams to Root For This Weekend
Notre Dame sits at 6-1 and has a date with undefeated Navy this weekend. If Notre Dame hopes to make the College Football Playoff, winning the final five games of 2024 is a must. That wouldn't guarantee the Irish entry but it's certainly difficult to see them missing out at 11-.1
What about more than that, though?
What needs to happen for Notre Dame to climb enough to earn a first round home game that goes to the teams ranked fifth through eighth in the final rankings?
Here are five realistic things for Notre Dame fans to root for to happen this weekend to help make that happen. All are capable of happening in what has been an absurd first half of the 2024 season, but realistically you're hoping for maybe a couple of these to hit on Saturday.
Washington upsets Unbeaten Indiana
This isn't the same Washington team that went to the national championship game last year but it does catch a massive break with Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke out with a thumb injury. Washington will be kicking off at 9 a.m. PT Saturday in Bloomington but an upset here with Ohio State remaning on the Hoosiers schedule could be very beneficial for Notre Dame.
Oregon Comfortably Beats Illinois
With what might be the best win of any team in the nation, it's hard to see Oregon slipping very far by season's end as the Ducks sit number one right now. With Minnesota, Michigan State, Rutgers, and Northwestern remaining on the Illini schedule though, Illinois having two double-digit losses against the only teams it plays that will finish ranked would likely keep them from real CFP consideration.
An SEC Upset
Notre Dame stands to benefit if a notable SEC upset takes place again this weekend. An Oklahoma win over Ole Miss would eliminate Lane Kiffin's squad from playoff contention (it's already very close to being there), a Missouri upset of Alabama would end the Tide's hope of hosting a playoff game, or Vanderbilt taking down Texas would certainly put a dent in the Longhorns resume. Notre Dame doesn't need any of these but just getting one, specifically from an undermanned Missouri team or upstart Vanderbilt squad, would go a long way in getting a playoff game at Notre Dame Stadium.
UCF Knocks BYU From Unbeatens
BYU is almost as big of surprise team as there has been nationally in 2024. Can traveling east after barely surviving against Oklahoma State do them in, though? Notre Dame is hoping whoever loses the Big 12 Championship game ends the year with two losses. If BYU can lose this one and still manage to get there this would set up that possibility.
Texas A&M Beats LSU at Kyle Field
The ace in Notre Dame's hand is having a road win against Texas A&M that has only looked better as the season goes on. Texas A&M has a great chance to make that win even more impressive for the Irish on Saturday as it welcomes No. 8 LSU to town. Not only would Texas A&M's resume get stronger for Notre Dame, but assuming Notre Dame runs the table (it likely has to get in, remember), it would have wins over both teams that LSU lost head-to-head against (Texas A&M and USC) in the event the Tigers finish the year 10-2.