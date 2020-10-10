What To Look For: #5 Notre Dame vs. Florida State

Notre Dame looks to improve to 3-0 tonight when the Fighting Irish host the Florida State Seminoles. There is a lot at stake for Notre Dame, who has not played since September 19.

The time off could result in the Irish getting off to a slow start due to a cohesion, communication and timing issues.

Of course, Notre Dame could come out and play well, something it should do when you consider how average Florida State has looked this season.

There are signs in all three phases of the game that will let us know early on if Notre Dame is ready to dominate the Seminoles.

OFFENSE

1. Run Game Gets Rolling Early - The Notre Dame offensive line against the Florida State front is arguably the most important, and fun, matchup to watch in this game. Timing in the pass game might be off early, but there's no reason the line can't come out with physicality and force.

If the line is playing like the nation's best unit early on the run game should get rolling, which would set up the rest of the offense and get the unit prepared to do big things in this game.

2. Rees Gets Book Going Early - Fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Book has struggled out of the gate this season, and if Notre Dame is going to be a legit ACC title contender it needs him to play much better. It would be wise for offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to come out early and get his veteran quarterback rolling.

What will Rees do to make that happen? Will the Irish push tempo, which would be a great idea? Will he design some downfield shots to loosen up Book and the FSU defense? Will he get the quick game rolling early? We'll learn a lot about Rees and Book in the early going as we evaluate this.

If Rees does turn it up in the pass game, do playmakers step up early? Keep an eye on that.

DEFENSE

1. Does Notre Dame Heat Florida State Up - Florida State's offensive line has been struggling for years, and the 2020 unit is no different. But how does defensive coordinator Clark Lea handle the mismatch his unit has? Does he ask the front four to try and dominate, or does he use his linebackers and safeties to attack and clog up all the gaps?

It would make sense to be aggressive and attack the Florida State front in hopes of shutting down the run game and getting first-time starter Jordan Travis out of sync at quarterback. If Notre Dame gets Florida State on its heels this will be a long night for the Seminoles offense.

2. Tackling, Communication and Assignments - The one concern I have after being off so long is the tackling and communication suffers. How much hitting has Notre Dame really been able to do the last couple of weeks? With Florida State's skill talent that's something to watch and be concerned about early on.

Communication issues could result in assignment mistakes, which could create opportunities for Florida State to rip off big plays, something Notre Dame must avoid on defense. We'll find out early on if the defense is ready to thrive in these areas. If they are, they'll dominate.

SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Be Disciplined - The special teams, like the defense, likely hasn't been able to do a ton of a full speed/full contact work the last couple of weeks. How does that impact tackling and being assignment correct? We'll find out early enough.

2. Be Aggressive - One way to make an impact early is to be aggressive on special teams. Go for a block, try and set up a big return, be creative.

