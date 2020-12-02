Talking ACC Championship, College Football Playoff, Clark Lea and Notre Dame Run Game

We talk about Notre Dame vs. Syracuse, the ACC Championship game, Clark Lea, the Irish run game and much, much more on WSBT Sportsbeat

The topics of conversation on this week's segment of WSBT Sportsbeat were broad, but they were all about the Notre Dame football team. We talked about the recent cancelation of the Wake Forest game, what that means for the College Football Playoff, Clark Lea's future, the Notre Dame run game and much, much more.

0:58 - Darin asks me if I have an issue with the possibility of the ACC protecting Notre Dame and Clemson by canceling their Dec. 12 games, which likely puts the Irish and Tigers on a collision course for the ACC title game.

2:05 - Sean asks which team will likely gripe the loudest with the decision by the ACC to cancel Notre Dame's matchup against Wake Forest.

3:15 - I discuss what the Notre Dame performance against North Carolina told me about the ability of the Irish to play with a program like Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

5:17 - We talk about the performance of the new-look offensive line, focusing on the performances of center Zeke Correll and guard Joshua Lugg.

7:12 - Next we talk about the play of the Irish safeties after Kyle Hamilton was ejected from the game against North Carolina.

9:22 - The discussion turns to defensive coordinator Clark Lea, and what I feel Notre Dame should do in regards to being proactive at keeping him in South Bend as long as possible.

11:08 - Darin asks about my thoughts on the recent comments from the Vanderbilt Athletics Director regarding their open head coaching position. Lea, of course, is a Vanderbilt alum.

13:05 - Sean asks whether I agree with Notre Dame's emphasis on the outside zone, and my response to former Irish great Reggie Brook's comments on that play.

15:05 - We talk about Syracuse, and the part of the program that impressed me on film.

16:55 - We wrap up by talking about what I want to see from Notre Dame this weekend in their matchup against 1-9 Syracuse.

