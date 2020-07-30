IrishBreakdown
Talking Notre Dame, The ACC, Logan Diggs And Recruiting

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame will be playing football in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2020. Minutes after that was announced, Louisiana running back Logan Diggs made his commitment to Notre Dame public. Those are two key topics of discussion between WSBT Sportsbeat hosts Darin Pritchett, Sean Stires and myself, but there was plenty more to discuss.

Here is what we discussed in the show.

1:10 — We discuss if Notre Dame to the ACC and the financial component of that decision is a win-win for Notre Dame.

2:35 — Notre Dame must play its 11th game at home, which puts a wrinkle in the possibility of playing Navy in 2020.

4:01 — Evaluating how Notre Dame’s roster stacks up in the ACC, and whether or not the Irish will be serious contenders for a College Football Playoff berth in 2020.

5:47 — We discuss the decision of Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley opting not to play in 2020, and whether or not this will become a trend.

7:34 — Darin asks about the commitment of Diggs, and I address how important this pickup was for Notre Dame.

9:54 — Diggs wasn’t the only commitment of the past week. Notre Dame also picked up 2022 in-state offensive lineman Joey Tanona, and we discussed him as a player.

11:03 — We discuss the talent of 2022 tight end commitment Jack Nickel.

12:21 — Sean asks me if I’m still confident in Notre Dame landing Rocco Spindler.

