Talking Brian Kelly, Top 25 Coaching Ranking, Notre Dame Coaches and the Irish Running Backs

We talked a great deal about the Notre Dame coaching staff and head coach Brian Kelly in the latest WSBT segment with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires. After spending a lot of time talking about the coaches, and where Kelly stands among the best coaches in the business, we talked about the Notre Dame running backs and then former Irish tight end Tommy Tremble.

0:35 - We started the show off by talking about The Athletic rankings of the Top 25 coaches in the country. I explain why I believe Brian Kelly has cemented his status as a Top 5 coach, but also why I don't believe he should be ranked No. 3.

2:45 - Sean follows up by asking about what keeps Kelly from being higher on my list of coaches.

6:05 - Darin switches the conversation to the Notre Dame defensive coaches, and where they stack up as a staff to past Irish defensive coaching staffs under Kelly. I also talk about how strong this staff should have as recruiters.

8:15 - We dive into the offensive coaching staff and discuss the areas the offense is behind the defense, both from a coaching and recruiting standpoint.

10:25 - Notre Dame's running backs, and the need to get more out of them in the pass game, is the next topic of conversation. Irish Breakdown also had an article discussing this topic, and the tight ends, and the need to have both more involved in the pass game. You can read that HERE.

13:17 - Next we talk about things I am looking for this spring once Notre Dame gets things started. The offense is the side of the ball I'm most interested in.

14:52 - Tommy Tremble is a fast riser up many draft boards, and we discuss that in the next segment.

16:57 - A quick comment on Ian Book and what he may or may not do at the upcoming Notre Dame Pro Day.

