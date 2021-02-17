Talking Notre Dame Coaching Changes, Mike Elston, Special Teams, NFL Draft, Ian Book

We talked about Notre Dame's recent coaching changes, the NFL Draft, recruiting and some special teams in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment

Notre Dame recently announced changes on its coaching staff, which was about shifting around responsibilities and duties. The NFL Draft is also just over two months away. Both topics were the focal point of my recent segment with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires at WSBT Sportsbeat.

That led to discussion about recruiting and special teams, which also discussed in-depth.

0:20 - We kick the show off by talking about the Notre Dame coaching changes that were announced this week with Mike Elston and Brian Polian.

2:24 - The conversation about Elston continues, and Sean asks about whether or not he will be at Notre Dame for as long as Brian Kelly will be at Notre Dame.

3:53 - We wrap up the Elston discussion by talking about what traits are needed to be a strong recruiting coordinator at Notre Dame.

6:55 - Speaking of Polian, we talk about the Notre Dame special teams with him in charge. We break the discussion into three areas ... kicking, coverage and returns.

12:51 - We talk about former Notre Dame left tackle Liam Eichenberg, and his draft prospects.

16:02 - Sean asks about former Irish quarterback Ian Book, and whether or not his game could change and improve in the NFL.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter