Talking Notre Dame vs. Florida State, Deion Colzie, Miami Hurricanes and Much, Much More

In this week's segment with the guys at WSBT Sportsbeat (Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires), we dove into a number of very interesting and entertaining topics.

Of course, we started the show off with the latest about Notre Dame's COVID-19 situation. We also talked about Florida State, Deion Colzie, cornerback recruiting, the Miami Hurricanes, Louisville vs. Pittsburgh and much more.

After talking about the Cincinnati Reds we dove into some Notre Dame football discussion. Here's the rundown:

2:12 - We talk about where things stand in regards to Notre Dame handling the COVID-19 outbreak, the fall out from it and the changes the program is making.

3:15 - Sean asks about my confidence level that Notre Dame will be able to play Florida State on October 10. That leads to me talking about what the Irish staff and players have been doing during this down period without practice, and the importance of getting the conditioning level back up. We also discuss how this situation might have worked out well for Notre Dame.

5:15 - Darin asks how Notre Dame can offset the time away, and how you balance conditioning and physicality in practices leading up to Florida State.

7:15 - Sean asks how Florida State might try to take advantage of Notre Dame missing so much time on the practice field, and positions that would concern me if I'm Notre Dame.

9:02 - Darin asks about the Miami Hurricanes, who are off to a 3-0 start. We talk about whether or not the Hurricanes are a threat to get to the ACC championship game.

10:55 - We talk about the Louisville offense, which was dominated by Pittsburgh during a 23-20 loss this past weekend, dropping the Cardinals to 1-2. Of course, that leads to a discussion of how good the Pitt defense has looked during their 3-0 start to the season.

12:22 - Darin asks me if the Louisville defense, which has struggled, is still suffering from the Brian VanGorder era.

13:38 - Sean asks me who has been a bigger disappointment thus far, 0-2 Florida State or 1-2 Louisville.

14:30 - We talk about how important it was for Notre Dame to get Deion Colzie back into the 2021 recruiting class.

16:41 - We talk about what's next at cornerback recruiting after losing out on former commit Philip Riley.

