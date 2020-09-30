SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Talking Notre Dame vs. Florida State, Deion Colzie, Miami Hurricanes and Much, Much More

Bryan Driskell

In this week's segment with the guys at WSBT Sportsbeat (Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires), we dove into a number of very interesting and entertaining topics. 

Of course, we started the show off with the latest about Notre Dame's COVID-19 situation. We also talked about Florida State, Deion Colzie, cornerback recruiting, the Miami Hurricanes, Louisville vs. Pittsburgh and much more.

After talking about the Cincinnati Reds we dove into some Notre Dame football discussion. Here's the rundown:

2:12 - We talk about where things stand in regards to Notre Dame handling the COVID-19 outbreak, the fall out from it and the changes the program is making. 

3:15 - Sean asks about my confidence level that Notre Dame will be able to play Florida State on October 10. That leads to me talking about what the Irish staff and players have been doing during this down period without practice, and the importance of getting the conditioning level back up. We also discuss how this situation might have worked out well for Notre Dame.

5:15 - Darin asks how Notre Dame can offset the time away, and how you balance conditioning and physicality in practices leading up to Florida State.

7:15 - Sean asks how Florida State might try to take advantage of Notre Dame missing so much time on the practice field, and positions that would concern me if I'm Notre Dame.

9:02 - Darin asks about the Miami Hurricanes, who are off to a 3-0 start. We talk about whether or not the Hurricanes are a threat to get to the ACC championship game.

10:55 - We talk about the Louisville offense, which was dominated by Pittsburgh during a 23-20 loss this past weekend, dropping the Cardinals to 1-2. Of course, that leads to a discussion of how good the Pitt defense has looked during their 3-0 start to the season.

12:22 - Darin asks me if the Louisville defense, which has struggled, is still suffering from the Brian VanGorder era.

13:38 - Sean asks me who has been a bigger disappointment thus far, 0-2 Florida State or 1-2 Louisville.

14:30 - We talk about how important it was for Notre Dame to get Deion Colzie back into the 2021 recruiting class.

16:41 - We talk about what's next at cornerback recruiting after losing out on former commit Philip Riley.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Breaking down and grading the 2021 commits for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Escalibore

What's Next: Notre Dame Wide Receiver Recruiting

A look at what comes next for Notre Dame when it comes to recruiting the wide receiver position

Bryan Driskell

by

IrishinIowa

Notre Dame Lands Top 100 Wide Receiver Deion Colzie .... Again

Notre Dame has landed 2021 wide receiver Deion Colzie .... again

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

Notre Dame Receivers and Pass Game Must Improve In A Hurry

If Notre Dame wants to make a playoff run the Irish wideouts and pass game must get better quickly

Bryan Driskell

by

thomasna33

Thank You: A Message To The Irish Breakdown Community

It's been a year since we launched Irish Breakdown, so I wanted to give a big thanks to all of you!

Bryan Driskell

by

Polaris6

Notre Dame Attributes Covid-19 Spread To Pre-Game Meal

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly attributes pre-game meal and sick player to Covid-19 spread

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Notre Dame Football Had 18 Positive Covid-19 Tests Last Week

Notre Dame had 18 Covid-19 positives out of 273 tests last week.

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

What's Next At Cornerback For Notre Dame

A look at the present and future at cornerback after the commitment of Philip Riley from Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame WR Target Jayden Thomas

SI All-American breaks down 2021 wide receiver Jayden Thomas, a top Notre Dame target

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Showing Third-Down Improvement So Far In 2020

It's still early, but Notre Dame has shown improvement on third-down compared to the 2019 offense.

RPalmeri