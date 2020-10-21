Talking Notre Dame Pass Game Struggles, Ian Book, Freshman Wide Receivers and Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh

During this week's radio segment with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires of WSBT Sports Beat, we talk a lot about the Notre Dame passing game, the issues that exist and what needs to be done to fix it. When we finish up with that the conversation turned to the Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh matchup.

1:14 - Darin starts things off asking me if the game plan was shifted enough to get the ball out of Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book's hands, or if the issue was about Book not playing well.

3:27 - Sean follows up by asking the following, "27 starts into his Notre Dame career, Ian Book is a ______ quarterback."

5:42 - The conversation shifts to the wide receivers, and Darin asks what kind of impact a healthy Kevin Austin and a healthy Braden Lenzy would have on the pass attack.

8:04 - We talk about the freshmen wide receivers (Jordan Johnson, Xavier Watts), and whether or not they will play this season. We discuss why young receivers seem to rarely thrive at Notre Dame.

10:32 - The matchup between the Notre Dame offensive line and the Pittsburgh defensive line is our next topic of conversation.

12:06 - We discuss the similarities and differences between the Pittsburgh and Louisville defenses.

14:28 - Notre Dame's third-down defense has been tremendous, despite not having much of a pass rush. We talk about how impressive that is, why it is happening and how the pass rush must get better.

16:25 - Sean asks about the lack of turnovers we've seen from the Irish defense, and if that's concerning.

18:09 - We finish up by talking about how the game between Notre Dame and Pittsburgh will play out this weekend.

