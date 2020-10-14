SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Talking Ian Book, Tommy Rees, Notre Dame Ground Attack, Louisville Matchup

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame is now 3-0 and is getting set to play Louisville this weekend. In the latest segment with the guys at WSBT Sportsbeat, we discuss the win over Florida State, the upcoming matchup against Louisville and a lot more.

0:35 - We talk about what surprised me from the Notre Dame victory over Florida State. We talked about the defense struggling and how well the offense played out of the gate.

1:27 - Sean asks about the play of Ian Book, and I discuss the important improvements we saw him make in the victory.

3:12 - I talk about how I would utilize the Notre Dame receivers if it was up to me.

4:36 - The discussion turns to the job offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has done thus far in the season.

6:27 - Darin asks if the run game is good enough to give Notre Dame a chance to beat the best teams on the schedule, including Clemson.

8:40 - We look ahead at the matchup between Notre Dame and Boston College.

11:02 - Our conversation turns to the Louisville offense and how the Irish matchup against the UL ground game. I also break down why playing Louisville right after struggling against Florida State is a good thing for Notre Dame.

13:02 - Next up is a conversation about the Buck linebackers, and their struggles against Florida State.

15:40 - The Louisville defense has been really bad this season, and we discuss the success Notre Dame should have on offense this weekend.

17:38 - We wrap up by talking about who I think should be playing Buck linebacker for Notre Dame based on what we've seen so far this season.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

GameDay Chat: #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Florida State Seminoles

All the updates and latest analyst from the Notre Dame vs. Florida State matchup

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Chase Claypool Has Historic Four-Touchdown Performance

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool had a historic performance against the Eagles

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Commit David Abiara A Big Riser In Latest ESPN Rankings Update

Notre Dame has 10 commits in the latest ESPN300 rankings update for the 2021 class

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Win Over Florida State: Offense

Key takeaways from the Notre Dame offense from the 42-26 win over Florida State

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Has A Golden Opportunity To Get Its Pass Game Rolling

Louisville's subpar defense provides Notre Dame with a great opportunity to get its pass game on track

Bryan Driskell

by

Jherbeck91

Louisville at First Glance: Offensive Players Notre Dame Fans Need To Know

Louisville has a talented offense, and there are three players that Notre Dame fans need to especially know

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Opponent Insider: Louisville Cardinals

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario interviews Jeremy Wahman to talk about Notre Dame's next opponent, the Louisville Cardinals

CoachDeDario

Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense vs. Florida State

Instant analysis of the Notre Dame offense from the 42-26 victory over Florida State

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Louisville at First Glance: Defensive Players Notre Dame Fans Need To Know

The Louisville defense is struggling, but there are three names to know

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. Louisville

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its upcoming contest against Louisville

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell