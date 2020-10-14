Talking Ian Book, Tommy Rees, Notre Dame Ground Attack, Louisville Matchup

Notre Dame is now 3-0 and is getting set to play Louisville this weekend. In the latest segment with the guys at WSBT Sportsbeat, we discuss the win over Florida State, the upcoming matchup against Louisville and a lot more.

0:35 - We talk about what surprised me from the Notre Dame victory over Florida State. We talked about the defense struggling and how well the offense played out of the gate.

1:27 - Sean asks about the play of Ian Book, and I discuss the important improvements we saw him make in the victory.

3:12 - I talk about how I would utilize the Notre Dame receivers if it was up to me.

4:36 - The discussion turns to the job offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has done thus far in the season.

6:27 - Darin asks if the run game is good enough to give Notre Dame a chance to beat the best teams on the schedule, including Clemson.

8:40 - We look ahead at the matchup between Notre Dame and Boston College.

11:02 - Our conversation turns to the Louisville offense and how the Irish matchup against the UL ground game. I also break down why playing Louisville right after struggling against Florida State is a good thing for Notre Dame.

13:02 - Next up is a conversation about the Buck linebackers, and their struggles against Florida State.

15:40 - The Louisville defense has been really bad this season, and we discuss the success Notre Dame should have on offense this weekend.

17:38 - We wrap up by talking about who I think should be playing Buck linebacker for Notre Dame based on what we've seen so far this season.

