Talking Notre Dame Recruiting, Tyler Buchner, Jack Coan and Reloading vs. Rebuilding

The main focus of the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment was on Notre Dame recruiting

The focus of the latest segment on WSBT Sportsbeat with Darin Pritchett, Sean Stires and Vince DeDario focused mainly on the Notre Dame 2021 recruiting class. We talked about the Notre Dame approach to recruiting, the quarterback position, top prospects and running back Logan Diggs.

At the end we talk about whether or not 2021 should be considered a rebuilding season or a reloading season on the field for Notre Dame.

0:51 - We talk about Brian Kelly's comments about putting together Top 5 classes, and whether or not Notre Dame can get enough top players to actually pull that off. In this segment I explain how Notre Dame is absolutely in position to land those top classes.

2:53 - Next we talk about the quarterback position, and my thoughts on what has held Notre Dame back from having championship caliber quarterback play. Here's a hint, it's not a recruiting problem.

4:49 - We talk about Jack Coan and Tyler Buchner, and how Notre Dame should handle the quarterback position next season with both of them on the depth chart.

7:11 - Darin asks about my recruiting grade for Buchner, and whether or not I think Buchner is capable of being a game-changing quarterback.

9:07 - Sean asks about biggest potential impact players on both sides of the ball from the 2021 recruiting class.

10:35 - Vince asks about Logan Diggs signing with Notre Dame, and what he adds to the 2021 recruiting class.

12:17 - We talk about what needs to happen between now and the beginning of the 2022 season to get Buchner ready to take over as the starting quarterback at Notre Dame.

15:34 - Sean asks if we really need the second Signing Day now that most prospects are signing in December.

16:45 - Vince asks if the 2021 season should be considered a rebuilding or reloading season for Notre Dame on the football field.

