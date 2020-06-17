Notre Dame QB Ian Book A Top 25 College Football Player

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is getting plenty of preseason attention as one of the nation's top signal callers, but Athlon Sports believes Book is one of the nation's best players regardless of position.

Book ranked as the eighth best quarterback in the breakdown. Here is what Athlon had to say about the Irish quarterback:

"Book's emergence helped Notre Dame reach the CFB Playoff in 2018, and the California native continued to develop with a solid all-around '19 season. Book became the first player in school history to throw for at least 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns and run for 500 yards."

Athlon ranked Book behind USC sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis and Oklahoma sophomore Spencer Rattler. I get why both players are ahead of Book, but I'd rank the Irish QB ahead of both players.

Slovis plays in an offense that is going to produce 4,000 passing yards from its starter barring injury, that's just what it does. It's a system that inflates passing numbers beyond the actual impact, and that is where I believe a great deal of the hype is concerning Slovis. Rattler is quite talented, but he's a first-year starter with 11 career pass attempts, and putting this much pressure and hype on his young shoulders is something I'd advise against.

Book certainly has a chance to be one of the nation's top players, and I'd argue he has a chance to be a Top 10 player in the country. He's show flashes of being a difference maker (against inferior opponents), but the question in 2020 is can he put it all together?

Can he combine his accuracy and quick decision making from 2018 with his downfield passing ability and rushing from 2019?

Can Book play against the best teams on the schedule like he did against inferior opponents like Navy, New Mexico and Bowling Green?

If he does the Irish offense will be outstanding, Book will put up monster numbers and he'll have a chance to go into Notre Dame's matchup against Clemson as a possible Heisman contender.

