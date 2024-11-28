Notre Dame Football: Injured Players Eye Potential Return for College Football Playoff
Notre Dame has been dealt its fair share of injuries this season.
Charles Jagusah, Benjamin Morrison, Boubacar Traore and others have been lost for the season, forcing Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman to dip into his depth. Depth has been a point of emphasis for Freeman in his tenure in South Bend so far, something that former coach Brian Kelly struggled to maintain.
Notre Dame has been able to play a ton of young talent this season, which is a great sign for the future under Freeman, however, experience is needed for a potential playoff run and the Irish will need to get healthy in a big way if it wants to make a serious run at the College Football Playoff.
The aforementioned Jagusah, the preseason starting left tackle, will not be back this season and may not even start over true freshman tackle Anthonie Knapp. Knapp has been great this campaign for being as young as he is and the future is very bright for him, even if he does kick inside to guard at some point.
Cornerback Benjamin Morrison is also doubtful to return for Notre Dame this season due to his hip injury which required surgery several weeks ago. His injury was not nearly as serious as Jagusah's but he will not be back this year and Notre Dame has seen true freshman corner Leonard Moore step up in a huge way.
Star edge rusher Boubacar Traore will also be a stretch to return this season. He would be a welcome addition to what has been an awesome Irish defensive line, with the emergence of Bryce Young, Junior Tuihalamaka and Joshua Burnham.
Defensive lineman Howard Cross is expected to return for a CFP berth and would have likely played this upcoming week if it were a playoff game. Notre Dame should be fine without him at USC, although he is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.
Freshman linebacker Kyngstonnn Viliamu-Asa is also expected to miss this week at USC, but is expected to return for a potential playoff game.