Irish Breakdown Mailbag

In the latest installment of the Irish Breakdown podcast I answer all of your questions about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish recruiting.

The topics were quite broad in this week's episode. Here is a list of some of the top topics.

*** This episode begins with a discussion of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. In the past I have expressed my concerns with Rees being hired at such a young age, but this time the focus is on the skills that should have fans excited about this hire. In the video at the top of the article there is a sample of this discussion and why Rees could be successful early on.

*** I was asked about my "All-Brian Kelly Team" at Notre Dame, but instead of individual players the focus is on position groups by year. That is followed by the coaching staff I would put together from the Kelly era.

*** Why 2015 was Notre Dame's best chance at playing for a national title, and what kept that from happening.

*** The opportunity for sophomore linebacker Marist Liufau to compete for time in 2020.

*** I was asked what I would rather have, a Charlie Weis-led team with Mike Elko/Clark Lea running the defense or Kelly with Weis' recruiting ability.

*** From a recruiting standpoint I also try to restore some hope regarding putting together the 2021 class. But I also discuss reasons why the class has faltered after such a hot start.

