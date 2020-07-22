IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Linebackers Make Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Bryan Driskell

The linebacker position was considered a major question mark heading into the 2019 season, but heading into this fall it is considered a strength. Seniors Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Drew White are considered the anchors of what should be one of the nation's best linebacker hauls this season.

Both Owusu-Koramoah and White were named to the Nagurski Trophy Watch List. The trophy goes to the nation's best defensive player as voted on by the Football Writers Association of America.

Owusu-Koramoah and White entered the season with very little past experience, but they quickly drew into their roles. The pair tied for the Notre Dame team lead with 80 tackles last season. Owusu-Koramoah racked up 13.5 tackles for loss last fall, which led the Irish defense. White was fourth with eight stops behind the line.

Owusu-Koramoah also tied for the team lead with 5.5 sacks.

Their return gives the Irish an excellent inside-out duo at linebacker, with White returning as the starting Mike linebacker and Owusu-Koramoah handling the rover position.

The Nagurski Award was first handed out back in 1993, with Arizona defensive tackle Rob Waldrop winning the top honor. Former Notre Dame star Manti Te'o is the only Irish defender to win the award.

Owusu-Koramoah was also named a finalist for the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation's top linebacker. 

