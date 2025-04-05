Notre Dame Star Running Back Jeremiyah Love Tweaks Hamstring in Practice
Although it's changed significantly in recent years, the one main goal of college football spring practice has been to stay healthy as a team. Notre Dame hasn't had a ton of luck on that front this spring, losing wide reciever Micah Gilbert to a broken hand and offensive lineman Guerby Lambert to a shoulder injury.
Not that any injury is good for a team, but those wouldn't impact Notre Dame's roster like other players potentially being injured would.
One of those players is star running back Jeremiyah Love, who will enter the 2025 season arguably as college football's best running back. Love performed at an extremely high level in 2024 despite being beat up a bit down the stretch, and is looking to see his star rise even more as a junior.
Jeremiyah Love Injures Hamstring in Notre Dame Spring Practice
However, Love suffered a hamstring injury that took him out of Saturday's practice for Notre Dame. As scary as that is, Marcus Freeman met the media following Saturday's session and seemed to think it wasn't anything too serious.
“J-Love had a hamstring today in practice,” Freeman said. “We took him out of practice just to be smart right there. But I don’t think it’s serious, but we’ll get a full report after he sees the docs and go from there.”
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
I know you can't actually keep Jeremiyah Love in bubble wrap until the season opens in August but man do I wish you could. Marcus Freeman didn't sound too concerned when you go and listen to him during the press conference but with what we watched Love go through during Notre Dame's entire playoff run from a health perspective, the fact he had to leave practice stings to hear.
I would expect the old "abundance of caution" to be used regarding Love the rest of spring camp and anticipate seeing him in his finest street clothes for next Saturday's Blue-Gold Game.