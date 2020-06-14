IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg Named A Preseason All-American

Bryan Driskell

The preseason honors for Notre Dame fifth-year senior Liam Eichenberg continue to roll in, with the Lindy’s Sports College Football National 2020 Preview naming the Irish left tackle a second team All-American heading into the season.

Eichenberg continues to get a great deal of recognition heading into the season. He has received plenty of first-round draft pick projections in the early 2021 NFL Draft analysis, and Pro Football Focus recently ranked him as the nation’s fifth best offensive tackle heading into the 2020 season.

It makes sense that Eichenberg is getting All-American attention, especially when you consider the tradition of Notre Dame left tackles being dominant college players. The two previous players to man the left tackle position prior to Eichenberg finished their careers as consensus All-Americans (Ronnie Stanley, Mike McGlinchey), and the four-year starter before them (Zack Martin) was arguably the best Irish left tackle of the last decade.

All three ended up being first round draft picks following the completion of their Notre Dame careers.

In a recent article I broke down how well Eichenberg’s 2019 campaign - his second as a starter - stacked up to the second-year success for McGlinchey and Stanley. Eichenberg did not allow a sack in 2019, and he’s given up just three sacks in 1,025 career pass blocking snaps.

If Eichenberg makes the similar third-year starting leap that McGlinchey and Stanley made before him there is no doubt he'll finish his career as an All-American, a first-round pick and he'll have a chance to lead one of the nation's best offensive lines.

To read the full analysis of how Eichenberg stacks up against the previous Irish greats CLICK HERE.

