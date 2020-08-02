IrishBreakdown
PFF: Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg A Top Draft Prospect

Bryan Driskell

The Notre Dame offense must step up its game in 2020, and the key to that will be the play of the Irish offensive line. Notre Dame's best blocker heading into the season is fifth-year senior left tackle Liam Eichenberg, who is also considered the program's best 2021 draft prospect according to Pro Football Focus.

Eichenberg checked in at No. 44 overall in the latest PFF draft rankings. 

"Eichenberg took a massive step forward in 2019 to firmly put himself in the conversation as an early-round prospect. After allowing 23 pressures in 2018, he allowed only 12 last season with no sacks."

Eichenberg checked in as the fifth best offensive tackle in the draft class, and the sixth best overall offensive lineman. He ranked behind Stanford's Walker Little, a player that continues to get a level of hype that far surpasses what he's actually done on the field thus far in his career.

Walker checked in at No. 14 on the list, ranking as the third best tackle in the draft class behind Oregon's Penei Sewell and Alabama's Alex Leatherwood. Also ahead of Eichenberg was Texas tackle Sam Cosmi and Tennessee guard Trey Smith.

Eichenberg could easily vault up the list with a strong final campaign for the Irish, his third as a starter. The third season in the lineup has been the money year for Notre Dame blockers in past seasons.

In the video above I breakdown how Eichenberg's second season stacked up against past Irish standouts Ronnie Stanley and Mike McGlinchey in their second seasons in the lineup. Stanley and McGlinchey both developed into Top 10 picks.

