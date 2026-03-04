Tributes Pour in for Legendary Football Coach Lou Holtz
For some, Lou Holtz was a legendary college football coach for the heights he brought the Arkansas program to in the late 1970s.
For others, he was the man who returned Notre Dame to glory, winning the 1988 national championship, and having the Fighting Irish near the top of the rankings for nearly his entire 11 year tenure.
And for another group, he was the incredible personality that argued with Mark May on ESPN's college football studio show for years, selling the great sport of college football as well as anyone else during his lifetime.
Holtz passed away on Wednesday at the age of 89 years. A quick summary of his life would never do the man justice, but when I think of Holtz it's not a single game or moment that comes to mind, but instead just a man who simply loved the University of Notre Dame.
Some of the biggest names in college football and sports media took to X to remember Lou Holtz after his passing was announced. Below are some of the best posts about the coaching legend.
Lou Holtz - Play Like A Champion Today
Notre Dame Football Shares Lou Holtz Tribute Video
Skip Holtz, Lou's Son, Remembers His Father
Lou Holtz on College Football Final was Legendary
ESPN Remembers Lou Holtz Following His Passing
Lou Holtz's Newspaper Trick Always Turned Heads
A story goes that Holtz performed the trick in front of a group of recruits in the early 1990s and after pulling it off, multiple players, including running back Dorsey Levens, committed on the spot. I'm not sure the accuracy of that, but I know every time I saw the trick performed I was impressed.
I won't lie, I've looked up how to pull it off dozens of times and for the life of me can't make it look half as good as Lou did.
Mike Brey Remembers Lou Holtz
Mike Greenberg Shares Outstanding Lou Holtz Story
Josh Pate Remembers Lou Holtz
Pat McAfee Honors Lou Holtz
Lou Holtz - Master Motivator
One of Lou Holtz's Final Public Speaking Events
Legendary Basketball Coach John Calipari Shares Lou Holtz Story
Former Notre Dame Captain Mike Goolsby
Lou Holtz - Absolute Legend
Florida Governor Remembers Lou Holtz
There will be plenty more of these in the coming hours and days I'm sure, but it's nearly impossible to put into words how well-liked Lou Holtz was.
RIP to an absolute legend and the man that first got me hooked on Notre Dame football.
Thanks, Lou.
