For some, Lou Holtz was a legendary college football coach for the heights he brought the Arkansas program to in the late 1970s.



For others, he was the man who returned Notre Dame to glory, winning the 1988 national championship, and having the Fighting Irish near the top of the rankings for nearly his entire 11 year tenure.



And for another group, he was the incredible personality that argued with Mark May on ESPN's college football studio show for years, selling the great sport of college football as well as anyone else during his lifetime.

Holtz passed away on Wednesday at the age of 89 years. A quick summary of his life would never do the man justice, but when I think of Holtz it's not a single game or moment that comes to mind, but instead just a man who simply loved the University of Notre Dame.

Some of the biggest names in college football and sports media took to X to remember Lou Holtz after his passing was announced. Below are some of the best posts about the coaching legend.

Lou Holtz - Play Like A Champion Today

Remembering the life and legacy of Lou Holtz



The man who always reminded us to play like a champion 💛☘️



We love you, Coach.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/iZi7DUsiG4 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) March 4, 2026

Notre Dame Football Shares Lou Holtz Tribute Video

Remembering the life and legacy of Lou Holtz pic.twitter.com/8WiEtVr6fT — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) March 4, 2026

Skip Holtz, Lou's Son, Remembers His Father

My father passed away today resting peacefully at home. I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers over the last couple months! He was successful, but more important he was Significant. pic.twitter.com/DD76EMLphH — Skip Holtz (@CoachSHoltz) March 4, 2026

Lou Holtz on College Football Final was Legendary

We’ll never forget Lou Holtz on College Football Final



Rest in Peace to a Legend

pic.twitter.com/f5g5x0XK8O — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 4, 2026

ESPN Remembers Lou Holtz Following His Passing

Lou Holtz has died at the age of 89, his family announced Wednesday.



The legendary football coach and ESPN analyst led six college programs and won the 1988 national title at Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/r6v7lhQ3wA — ESPN (@espn) March 4, 2026

Lou Holtz's Newspaper Trick Always Turned Heads

How did he do that?



“Perfectly, I thought.”#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/cjjgRmJJ7z — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) March 4, 2026

A story goes that Holtz performed the trick in front of a group of recruits in the early 1990s and after pulling it off, multiple players, including running back Dorsey Levens, committed on the spot. I'm not sure the accuracy of that, but I know every time I saw the trick performed I was impressed.



I won't lie, I've looked up how to pull it off dozens of times and for the life of me can't make it look half as good as Lou did.

Mike Brey Remembers Lou Holtz

Mike Greenberg Shares Outstanding Lou Holtz Story

This story is now more than 25 years old and I have told it more times than I can count, but it hits very differently today.



I was anchoring SportsCenter one afternoon and Lou Holtz was on the show. I was quite excited to talk with him, he had been an icon all of my life.



He… pic.twitter.com/CkQwRaDan7 — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) March 4, 2026

Josh Pate Remembers Lou Holtz

Lou Holtz was the rare example of an icon to different generations for different reasons.



My dad knew him as the man that returned Notre Dame to the head table. I knew him as the cornerstone of the greatest CFB studio show ever produced.



Rest in peace Coach 🫡 pic.twitter.com/4vp3cwfMhf — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) March 4, 2026

Pat McAfee Honors Lou Holtz

WE LOVE AND APPRECIATE YOU COACH @HoltzHeroes https://t.co/zzRTHn9CzV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 4, 2026

Lou Holtz - Master Motivator

Lou Holtz, the master of playing possum. One of the uniquely successful motivators among college coaches, getting quality teams to play with an underdog mentality in big games. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) March 4, 2026

One of Lou Holtz's Final Public Speaking Events

Had the chance to emcee one of Lou Holtz’s final public appearances, at the Orlando TD Club, last November. He and Lee Corso told epic stories, and Lou was as sharp and funny as ever. He knew he didn’t have much time left, but that didn’t stop him from filling the room with joy. pic.twitter.com/EaXBfcUi0U — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) March 4, 2026

Legendary Basketball Coach John Calipari Shares Lou Holtz Story

Just heard the news about Coach Holtz.



First time I met him he was coaching at South Carolina and I was in town on a recruiting trip, I spent an hour with him in his office talking about leadership, management, recruiting. He was a great recruiter, incredibly organized and… — John Calipari (@CoachCalArk) March 4, 2026

Former Notre Dame Captain Mike Goolsby

I can’t think of a singular person who created a stronger legacy than Coach Holtz.



The amount of lives he touched is inconceivable.



One of one.



Rest easy Coach. — MikeGoolsby (@MikeGoolsby41) March 4, 2026

Lou Holtz - Absolute Legend

RIP Lou Holtz. Absolute legend of college football, both as a coach and a media member. Prayers to his family. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 4, 2026

Florida Governor Remembers Lou Holtz

Lou Holtz was not only a great football coach; he was a great American and a faithful servant of God.



I was happy to be friends with Coach Holtz over the years. I learned that it was a bad idea to speak after him at an event because he was such an inspirational and… https://t.co/MPH4sINhIK — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) March 4, 2026

There will be plenty more of these in the coming hours and days I'm sure, but it's nearly impossible to put into words how well-liked Lou Holtz was.



RIP to an absolute legend and the man that first got me hooked on Notre Dame football.



Thanks, Lou.