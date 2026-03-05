The Notre Dame head coaching fraternity is a small one. After the passing of legendary head coach Lou Holtz on Wednesday, just five men to have coached the Fighting Irish remain here on earth.



On Thursday, one of those men remembered Lou Holtz perfectly.



Charlie Weis led the Notre Dame program from 2005-2009, and was the first coach to welcome Holtz back to campus after he stepped down following the 1996 season. Weis had great things to say about Holtz while taking time to remember him in a post to social media on Thursday.

Charlie Weis Remembers Legendary Notre Dame Coach Lou Holtz

Nov. 17, 2007; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Charlie Weis congratulates running back Robert Hughes (33) after Notre Dame defeated the Duke Blue Devils 28-7 at Notre Dame Stadium. | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Heaven won the coaching portal yesterday. The great Lou Holtz hopped on the express train. All day tough, intelligent, witty, charismatic, great coach/teacher/leader. One of a kind. God bless him and prayers to his family and loved ones.

-Charlie Weis, March 5, 2026

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:

Had it not been for Lou Holtz being at Notre Dame when he was, the last 40 years of college football could tell an entirely different story.



Sure, Notre Dame only has one claimed national championship since he was hired, but if not for Holtz reviving the Fighting Irish program, would they have ever gotten the NBC deal that forever changed college sports?



There is a rabbit hole that can be gone down with that but I'd like to instead take a moment to focus on Charlie Weis and the important role he played.



Sure, things didn't go the way any of us wanted them to go for Weis during his five years at Notre Dame, but I have trouble believing he doesn't still have a deep care for the University as a whole. However, that's not where I want to go.

Yes, Weis helped bring loads of talent to Notre Dame but he also did something else that proved important for historical purposes. He helped bring Lou Holtz back to campus as well.



Weis invited legendary Notre Dame coaches Ara Parseghian and Holtz to serve as honorary coaches for the 2007 Blue-Gold Game, and it was more than just a photo-op.

Apr. 21, 2007; South Bend, IN, USA; Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz (left) and former Notre Dame head coach Ara Parseghian walk off the field following the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Holtz and Parseghian were guest coaches for the game. | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

I tried to find the video but have failed, but at one point in the game a Notre Dame player scores a touchdown and does some kind of dive or flip into the end zone.



Immediately following it, Holtz was quick to approach the young man and talk to him about the importance of thinking about the team instead of just himself during such a moment.

Holtz always spoke positively of Notre Dame when given the chance, but after that spring afternoon, it was like the fire between the program and him was entirely relit, and it provided one of those moments that is even more special looking back now.