Notre Dame Will Need To Play Clean Football To Beat Navy
Navy will test Notre Dame's attention to detail
Navy plays the brand of football it plays for a reason. It knows that it does not have the same size and athleticism as most of the teams it faces, including Notre Dame. By running a variation of the option, the Midshipmen can shorten to game by keeping the clock running and reducing the margins.
On average, teams that face Navy have three to four fewer possessions per game than when facing any other team. This means that each possession is worth more, and empty possessions are very costly.
Defending Navy is no day at the park either. If you aren't careful, the Midshipmen can easily eat up 10 minutes of game time on one drive, frustrating opponents one four-yard fullback dive at a time.
Let's examine in detail exactly what Notre Dame will need to do to shut down Navy and remain in the CFP hunt.
How Notre Dame needs to defend Navy
Over the years that Notre Dame has played Navy, a key lesson has been learned about how to defend the Midshipmen. The Irish must be aggressive. Penetration and disruption are key. By far, the best way to slow down the Navy offense is to disrupt plays before they get started and a rhythm is found.
This is not a game where a passive read and react defensive strategy will work. The Irish have bigger, better athletes than Navy and need to use them to cause problems in the backfield, especially on early downs.
Notre Dame must get the Mids "off schedule" by making plays on first and second down, putting Navy in challenging third and fourth down spots.
As always, discipline is the key to defending this kind of offense. Each Notre Dame player must know their assignment, be where they need to be, key on what they need to key, wrap up, and finish tackles.
Notre Dame's offense must be effective and efficient
Since Navy will reduce the number of offensive drives Notre Dame will have, each one is more valuable in this game than in others. The Irish cannot afford to have empty possessions, three-and-outs, turnovers, penalties, or stalled drives. The math just doesn't work with the reduced possessions.
Whether Notre Dame decides to throw it or pass it with the physical advantages it has in this game doesn't matter to me; efficiency matters. Navy is and always has been a terrific test of discipline for the Irish, and now comes the latest battle, one Notre Dame must win to keep its CFP hopes alive.