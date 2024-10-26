Instant Takeaways: Notre Dame Dominates Navy with 51-14 Victory
Notre Dame needed a strong showing against previously unbeaten Navy, sinking the Midshipmen 51-14 in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday.
Notre Dame, who hadn't started any game particularly fast since dismantling Purdue in early-September, was on Navy early and often Saturday.
The win moves Notre Dame to 7-1 and a month away from earning a College Football Playoff berth if things can fall its way. More specific to Saturday though, here are instant takeaways from Notre Dame's beatdown of the Midshipmen.
Notre Dame's Fast Start vs. Navy
Slow starts have been the case for Notre Dame regularly this season but Saturday was anything but the case.
Notre Dame's first four possessions Saturday went touchdown, touchdown, missed field goal, and touchdown all while allowing the nation's fourth-highest scoring team coming in to just one touchdown in the same window.
I know we hear the whole "Navy never quits" thing and its the truth, but there was no overcoming Notre Dame's dominating start.
Notre Dame's Forcing of Turnovers
Notre Dame's defense has been outstanding all season long and on Saturday was no different. Against the team that coming in had scored the fourth-most points of any in FBS, Notre Dame never allowed the Navy offense to get going.
A long touchdown run by Blake "Heisman" Horvath cut the Notre Dame lead to 14-7 early in the second quarter but consistent pressure and owning the line of scrimmage by the Irish did Navy in. That resulted in an interception by Horvath as well as two lost fumbles by him, with three more lost fumbles by the rest of the Midshipmen. A prepared defense against a difficult offense was the reason for five of those six turnovers, and Navy also muffed and lost a punt return late.
Notre Dame Throws All Over Navy
I feel like I've said this a good amount in recent weeks (which is a big-time positive) but this was as good as Riley Leonard has looked as a passer at Notre Dame. He was able to connect on a few deep balls for scores and to shift the field, but his intermediate game looked improved again. Leonard finished the day 13 of 21 for 178 yards and two touchdowns. His pass percentage could have been a little higher as well because of some unhelpful drops.
Jeremiyah Love's Star Power
Jeremiyah Love didn't get a ton of touches for Notre Dame but as is usually the case in 2024, he made the most of them. His patience in waiting for a hole to develop paid off as he continues to show immense talents.
13 touches, 100 total yards, and two touchdowns, with his 64-yard dash being the stuff of dreams.
Kicking Game Woes
With kicker Mitch Jeter unable to go, Notre Dame was forced to call on reserve Zak Yoakam, who went 1/2 on field goals and missed an extra point. One would think if Jeter were still injured in the coming days that time will be spent during the off week scouting the campus for someone who can kick a ball through uprights from 20-yards away.
Demand the Same Energy About Navy
Some national analysts out there tried to sell you that Navy was "the real deal" this past week. I won't name any names (besides Joel Klatt and Randy Cross, anyway) but some went as far as saying Navy would win outright despite being a 12-point underdog. For those that talked up Navy, demand the same volume of praise towards Notre Dame going forward. Don't let those people turn around and now say "It was just Navy" for Notre Dame if they thought it was going to be a Fighting Irish loss.
Notre Dame is a Very Good Football Team
I say it every week and I think more people are starting to finally listen.
Notre Dame is a really stinking good football team in 2024. The defense continues to be elite and the offense seems to take a step nearly weekly. With an off week before the stretch runs starts with a home game against Florida State, this is a team that sits with everything still ahead of it - including a potential home playoff game and playoff run.