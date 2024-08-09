Notre Dame's New Offensive Line Plan Must Work, Or Else
Notre Dame's offensive line was already a huge question mark entering the 2024 year after losing both tackles to the draft after the 2023 season. Add in the first game being against what should be a fast and physical Texas A&M defensive front, and this position group was top of mind entering camp for all with Irish interests, fans and media alike.
With this level of pressure on Joe Rudolph's unit entering camp, the last thing it could afford to happen was exactly what happened. They've lost a projected starter to injury for the year before a single game is even played.
Charles Jagusah is just that good a player, and he can't be instantly replaced.
He wasn't just any starter, the projected star at left tackle is gone after suffering a season-ending knee injury. The man tasked with protecting the quarterback's blindside - the most important job on the offensive line - went down, and now the scrambling begins.
What comes next? Perhaps Tosh Baker swings from the right side of the line to the left?
Could a younger player enter the mix and challenge for this position? One thing is for sure, whatever plan Notre Dame goes with must work and work well.
The last thing the Irish can afford is for Riley Leonard - a quarterback coming off a recent ankle surgery - to be harassed and hit repeatedly from his blindside.
The Irish must get this decision right, and there's little time to do it with the loaded Texas A&M defensive front to deal very, very soon.
Now the coaching staff and depth will be put to the test.
Notre Dame Starting Tackle Charles Jagusah Out for the Year: Now What for the Irish?
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.