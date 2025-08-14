Notre Dame's New Starting QB Will Have Growing Pains in 2025
Notre Dame Quarterback Battle: Heated fight too close to call
Unless you've been living under a rock, you are very well aware of Notre Dame's ongoing QB battle between CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey to claim the starting role for the Irish in 2025.
While opinions on this and day-to-day camp reports vary, it seems that this competition is too close to call, with neither player separating from the other on enough of a consistent basis to claim the role outright.
This position battle is clearly the biggest storyline for the Irish as their march to Miami continues. While we don't yet know who will be under center against Miami, we do know that a first-time starting QB is likely to have some growing pains.
With this in mind, let's look at how Notre Dame can support the new QB and win while said player acclimates to the college game and all the pressure that comes with this process.
The mistakes can't be back-breaking
There is a possibility that whoever is named Notre Dame's starter plays great, clean football against Miami and Texas A&M. While this is what Irish fans are hoping for, there is likely to be some "rookie mistakes" and learning moments along the way.
With this in mind, not all mistakes are the same. The new QB can afford to make mistakes, but they just can't be the worst-case mistakes that cost games.
The difference between missing a wide-open throw due to rushing a throwing motion versus tossing pick-sixes to linebackers waiting to jump routes is vast. Some mistakes are to be expected; they will hopefully be limited to non-catastrophic worst-case outcomes.
The Fighting Irish supporting cast is key
Notre Dame's QB situation will take center stage when the entire country tunes in to see the Irish battle the Hurricanes, and understandably so.
But there's much more to this Irish program than just one player. Notre Dame has a strong roster with great athletes and position groups that can hold their own against anyone.
This is the key to early-season success for Notre Dame. The parts of this program that are further developed than the QB must step up and play great football to support the young signal caller and create a winning margin so that the QB doesn't feel the need to be perfect for the Irish to win.
The two groups this responsibility falls on the most are the defense and the offensive line. If the Irish defense, of whom much is expected this year, can keep the opposition's scoring down, it will relieve pressure on the growing offense, which is exactly what is needed, especially early in the year.
Offensively, nothing can help the new QB acclimate faster and smoother than a solid offensive line that can create push in the run game and protect on passing downs.
I completely understand the media and fan obsession with the QB competition, but there's more to a team than one player. Notre Dame's program is in fine shape, and I fully expect the other parts of this team to support Carr or Minchey by being great at their jobs to support the cause and relieve the pressure off the new trigger man.
