Northern Illinois Stuns Notre Dame in All-Time Upset
Just one week removed from being among the sweethearts of the nation, Notre Dame fell in one of the greatest upsets in the history of the program.
After beating Texas A&M a week ago, Notre Dame climbed the rankings to No. 5 in the AP Poll and had thoughts of hosting a College Football Playoff game.
Instead, a pesky, unintimidated Northern Illinois team came to South Bend and handed Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame their lunch.
Northern Illinois made plays early, handled pressures in the middle part, and did just enough at the end to walk away with what is unquestionably the biggest win in program history.
For Notre Dame, reality comes in a hard way as everything is worth questioning after a 16-14 loss in South Bend.
We'll have more all evening long as Northern Illinois celebrates a huge victory and Notre Dame looks to pick up the pieces.