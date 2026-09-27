Notre Dame has been on a fantastic streak of dominant football over the past calendar year. How dominant, you may ask? The Irish have won every game, 14 of them, since September 13th of 2025 by double digits.



While this streak is the longest of its kind in the country, it is to be embraced and celebrated, yet there is some Notre Dame nuance within this dynamic that must be acknowledged that puts the streak in proper and full perspective.

Notre Dame has a mature and consistent football program

For any college football team to win 14 games in a row by any margin, it means that the program is well-coached, has terrific talent, and is mature.



College coaches want and demand one thing more than anything else from their players: consistency.

By winning this many games in a row, Notre Dame has proved its baseline week-to-week competency level is very high. This becomes the foundation to becoming a perennial title contender.

Marcus Freeman, his entire coaching staff, and his players deserve a ton of credit for this accomplishment. Winning this many games in a row against any level of Division I competition is hard to do, and it shows just how modern and competitive the new-age Irish program is.

The longest active double-digit win streak in FBS.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/8m2wFAjpFp — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 27, 2026

Why isn't this streak talked about more by Notre Dame media and fans?

For as impressive as this streak has been, it isn't something you'll hear Notre Dame fans or media bring up regularly, and for two good reasons.



First, while the Irish won their final 10 games last year, all by double digits, the Irish missed the playoff due to starting the year 0-2 with two brutal single-digit losses to Miami and Texas A&M.



While the 10-game win streak was terrific, the overall goal for the season was not reached, and that naturally tones down the hype regarding this statistic.

Secondly, if we are being honest, none of Notre Dame's 14 wins in a row came against elite competition. USC was the best roster the Irish beat, and they ended up losing three regular-season games and missing the playoff.

In no way do I mean to downplay this incredible run by Notre Dame, but the Irish have bigger goals than to beat 14 non-elite teams, and that is a compliment to how far this program has come. The bar has been raised, and the expectations now feel very "Leahy-esque," and that is a wonderful thing.

What will make this streak a more prominent bragging point to the Irish faithful? Keep it up through the BYU and Miami games this year. That will change the dynamic.