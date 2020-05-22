2020 All-American Candidates: Notre Dame Offense

After going 33-6 in the last three seasons, the standard for Notre Dame should once again be an expectation of a program that is competing for a national championship. After ten years at the helm, that should be the true objective for head coach Brian Kelly and his program.

In order to make that happen, Notre Dame will need All-American caliber players to emerge on both sides of the ball.

If Notre Dame finishes the regular season with a record that is good enough to earn a College Football Playoff berth there are three veterans on offense that should be behind that charge, and that would make each a potential All-American candidate.

Here are my three top All-American candidates for the Notre Dame offense:

Liam Eichenberg, Offensive Tackle — For much of the 2019 season Eichenberg showed the same flashes he showed in his first season as a starter. At times he was brilliant, but consistency wasn’t always there. In the final six games, however, Eichenberg started to look more and more like the dominant left tackle he has always possessed the talent to be.

Eichenberg did not allow a single sack last season on 496 pass snaps, and according to Pro Football Focus he allowed less than one pressure per game. The Ohio native allowed just four pressures in the final six games, and not one resulted in the quarterback being hit. Eichenberg ranks fifth among returning offensive tackles in pass blocking efficiency (min. 250 pass snaps) and sixth in run blocking grade (min. 250 run snaps).

Eichenberg is one of just four returning Power 5 offensive tackles in the entire country to rank in the top 10 in both categories. If he can be even more consistent in 2020 and limit the penalties there is little doubt that a healthy Eichenberg will emerge as one of the premier blockers in the nation.

Robert Hainsey, Offensive Tackle — Hainsey played 762 pass snaps over the last two seasons, and during that stretch he allowed just one sack. That is incredibly impressive, and it was Hainsey that went into the 2019 season as the Irish lineman that ranked among the nation’s top blockers in both run and pass blocking grades according to PFF.

Now a true senior, Hainsey is poised to get back on track. He and Eichenberg should battle all season for the title of “top dog” along the line. Eichenberg has the tools to dominate physically, while Hainsey is a masterful technician in the mold of former Irish star Zack Martin.

His game was solid in 2019, but he didn’t take that next step. If Hainsey is who I think he is, he’ll have an even bigger chip on his shoulder this season. Not from the standpoint of feeling overlooked, because I don’t think he cares about that. It’s more of him feeling motivated to make up for missing time during a key portion of the season and taking great pride in being the leader of what should be one of the nation’s best lines.

Ian Book, Quarterback — When you are the quarterback of a Notre Dame football team that is competing for a championship the odds are usually pretty strong that you’ll be an All-American candidate.

Book is an intriguing player because he’s shown every skill needed to be a big-time college quarterback, but it’s rarely been all put together at the same time.

He was incredibly efficient in 2018, averaging 306.9 passing yards per game in the regular season. In 2019 he was far less efficient, but he was better throwing the deep ball and was a more effective runner.

If Book can combine the efficiency he showed in 2018 with the downfield throwing prowess and running ability he showed in 2019, his numbers will be outstanding. There’s no reason to think he can’t top 4,000 yards of offense in the regular season. If that happens he’ll have All-American caliber numbers.

Now the question is can Book show off those skills in the big games? To be an All-American candidate he’ll need some big games in spotlight moments.

He dominated inferior opponents in 2019 but struggled mightily against the top half of the schedule. Twenty-three of his 34 touchdown passes last season came in just five games against non-Power opponents (New Mexico, Bowling Green, Navy) or Power 5 teams with a losing record (Duke, Stanford). His numbers against Power 5 teams with a winning record were abysmal.

If Book can do against the top half of the schedule what he does against the bottom half he’ll not only be contending for All-American honors, he’ll have the Irish making another run at the playoff.

Other candidates: Tight end Tommy Tremble, offensive guard Tommy Kraemer

There are also a pair of freshman All-American candidates who could also play a big role in a playoff push.

Chris Tyree, Running Back — Tyree brings home run speed to the offense, and the lack of top-level talent at the running back position should give the incoming freshman a chance to make a big impact on the offense. If Tyree puts together a freshman All-American caliber season it will have a significant impact on the offense.

Michael Mayer, Tight End — Tremble should have a chance to become one of the nation’s top tight ends, senior Brock Wright gets his last chance to make his presence felt and junior George Takacs is a player to watch. But they will all have to play well to keep Mayer off the field. If there is any kind of injury at the position, or if any of the veterans falter, the staff shouldn’t hesitate to get the talented freshman onto the field.

