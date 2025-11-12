How To Watch Notre Dame Football vs Pittsburgh
Saturday's matchup is make or break both Notre Dame and Pittsburgh's College Football Playoff hopes. The ninth-ranked Irish would be in good shape for a bid with three straight wins to finish the regular season, but a loss would knock them out of the hunt.
Things are a bit more complicated for Pittsburgh, which is one of five teams atop the ACC standings with one loss in conference play. The Panthers came in at No. 22 in the latest CFP rankings, but they have an opportunity to pick up big wins over conference foes No. 16 Georgia Tech and No. 15 Miami to end the year, as well as a potential ACC Championship berth.
ESPN College GameDay is headed to Pittsburgh for Saturday's top-25 matchup, the 41st time Notre Dame has played in the show's featured game.
Here's more information on the game.
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh
- Who: No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) vs. No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2, 5-1 in ACC)
- What: College GameDay's featured matchup.
- When: Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 15
- Where: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) in Pittsburgh, Pa.
- TV: ABC
- TV Announcers: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (analyst), Katie George (sideline)
- Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (channel 129)
- Radio Announcers: Tony Simeone (play-by-play), Ryan Harris (analyst)
- Point spread: Notre Dame is a 12.5-point favorite over Pittsburgh, and the over/under is 55.5 points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Wednesday. Notre Dame's moneyline odds are -485, while Pittsburgh is a +370 underdog on the moneyline.
- Recent results: Notre Dame won 25-10 at Boston College on Nov. 1, then defeated Navy 49-10 at home on Nov. 8. Pittsburgh beat NC State 53-34 at home on Oct. 25, then won 35-20 at Stanford on Nov. 1. The Panthers are coming off a bye.
- Series history: Notre Dame leads the all-time series 51-21-1. The Irish have won the last four matchups dating back to 2015. The last two games have been particularly lopsided, with Notre Dame winning 58-7 in 2023 in South Bend and 45-3 in 2020 in Pittsburgh. The Panthers last defeated Notre Dame 28-21 in 2013 in Pittsburgh. The Irish are 29-11-1 all-time on the road against Pittsburgh.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it's going to be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high of 62 degrees with south-southwest winds at 11 mph on Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Coaches: Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman is 40-12 in his fourth full season, including a 5-2 record in playoff and bowl games. He guided the Fighting Irish to a 14-2 record last season and an appearance in the national championship game. Freeman was previously Notre Dame's defensive coordinator in 2021. Pat Narduzzi is 79-58 overall, 51-37 in ACC play and 2-5 in bowl games during 11 seasons at Pittsburgh. The Panthers won the ACC in 2021 and tied for second in 2022, but they've finished 11th and 10th the last two seasons, respectively. Narduzzi was previously Michigan State's defensive coordinator from 2007-14.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.