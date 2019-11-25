Podcast: Breaking Down Notre Dame's Dominant Victory Over Boston College

Notre Dame rode a brilliant defensive performance and a strong outing from the special teams to defeat Boston College by a convincing 40-7 score. It was a sloppy day for the offense, but when given the chance to put the game away, Ian Book and the offense did just that.

The latest Irish Breakdown podcast discusses the overall dominant performance before getting into specifics of the brilliance of the defense, the growth we've seen on that side of the ball, the quality play of the special teams and what the offense did well, and what it didn't do so well.

