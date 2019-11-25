Irish
Podcast: Breaking Down Notre Dame's Dominant Victory Over Boston College

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame rode a brilliant defensive performance and a strong outing from the special teams to defeat Boston College by a convincing 40-7 score. It was a sloppy day for the offense, but when given the chance to put the game away, Ian Book and the offense did just that.

The latest Irish Breakdown podcast discusses the overall dominant performance before getting into specifics of the brilliance of the defense, the growth we've seen on that side of the ball, the quality play of the special teams and what the offense did well, and what it didn't do so well.

Excellent analysis especially as it relates to the lack of a consistent running game and how it is holding back the ND offense (and team) especially when facing top 40 defenses. This area needs to be addressed There is too much talent on the OL to have these issues over the last 2 seasons. I would argue it is also significantly impacting Book’s performance and effectiveness. Without a consistent run game Book is continually asked to do too much. The play action, rhythmic passing game and RPO game (both of which are his strengths) would be so much more effective and productive. with a capable running game. Book would have easier, tuning throws to make as a result of defenses having to commit to stopping the run. Undoubtedly the OL rum blocking needs to improve rather dramatically for ND to take the next step as an offense. I surely hope it is priority #1 in the offseason.

