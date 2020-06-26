The Notre Dame Wide Receiving Corps Should Be Dynamic In 2020

Notre Dame lost a pair of experienced and productive wide receivers, and the loss of Chase Claypool was especially challenging. But Notre Dame returns arguably its deepest and most explosive wide receiving corps of the Brian Kelly era.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell dive into the Notre Dame wide receiver depth chart and break down why expectations are so high for the unit heading into the 2020 season.

The show begins with the Irish Breakdown staff discussing what Notre Dame must replace, but also the depth of talent the staff has to work with. Next is a conversation about what the expectations for the unit should be in 2020, and how it is far more experienced than given credit for.

Topics include which players must step up and be the go-to playmakers, the diversity that is so crucial at the position (discussed in the video at the top of the article), the role players that much emerge and why it is so important that Notre Dame's talented freshmen get on the field in 2020.

With the unique nature of COVID-19 and its impact on players missing games, the IB staff also discusses how crucial the depth at the position is, and how it should impact how the depth chart is used, especially early in the season.

