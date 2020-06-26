IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

The Notre Dame Wide Receiving Corps Should Be Dynamic In 2020

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame lost a pair of experienced and productive wide receivers, and the loss of Chase Claypool was especially challenging. But Notre Dame returns arguably its deepest and most explosive wide receiving corps of the Brian Kelly era.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell dive into the Notre Dame wide receiver depth chart and break down why expectations are so high for the unit heading into the 2020 season.

The show begins with the Irish Breakdown staff discussing what Notre Dame must replace, but also the depth of talent the staff has to work with. Next is a conversation about what the expectations for the unit should be in 2020, and how it is far more experienced than given credit for.

Topics include which players must step up and be the go-to playmakers, the diversity that is so crucial at the position (discussed in the video at the top of the article), the role players that much emerge and why it is so important that Notre Dame's talented freshmen get on the field in 2020.

With the unique nature of COVID-19 and its impact on players missing games, the IB staff also discusses how crucial the depth at the position is, and how it should impact how the depth chart is used, especially early in the season.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow Bryan on twitter: @CoachD178
Follow Vince on twitter: @CoachDeDario
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame And The College Football Tier Rankings

Breaking down the tiers of college football and where Notre Dame stands

Bryan Driskell

by

Fitz1105

Notre Dame Makes Final Five For Talented 2021 Linebacker

Tennessee standout Prince Kollie included Notre Dame in his list of five final schools

Mason Plummer

by

Nathan Erbach

Daelin Hayes Named A Sporting News Preseason All-American

Sporting News named Notre Dame DE Daelin Hayes a second-team preseason All-American

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Has The 23rd Toughest Schedule In The Country

According to SportsBettingDime.com, Notre Dame has the 23rd toughest schedule in the country in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

Notre Dame An Early Contender For Top 2022 Safety

Notre Dame is already an early top school for Wisconsin safety/rover Braelon Allen

Nathan Erbach

Urban Meyer's Formula For Success In 2020 Should Favor Notre Dame

The future Hall of Fame head coach has a formula for success in 2020, and if he's right it should be good for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

NDQuebec

Talking Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame Receivers and Much, Much More

I talked about Jarrett Patterson, the Notre Dame receivers, Houston Griffith and much more in the latest interview at WSBT

Bryan Driskell

by

Slap of Reality

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through August

The NCAA D1 Council has once again extended the current recruiting dead period.

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Linebacker Drew White Is Underrated Heading Into 2020

ESPN ranked senior linebacker Drew White as the most underrated Notre Dame player for 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Jherbeck91

Notre Dame Has The Nation's Best Offensive Line

The Director of College Awards for the Maxwell Football Club ranked the Notre Dame offensive line as the nation's best blockers.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell