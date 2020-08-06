Notre Dame Ranks 10th In Preseason Coaches Poll

For the second season in a row, the Notre Dame football team begins the season as a preseason Top 10 program in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Notre Dame checks in at No. 10 in this year's preseason poll after ranking No. 9 to begin the 2019 season.

According to the preseason rankings, the Notre Dame schedule won't be as challenging as it would have been if the pre-pandemic schedule would have held intact.

Notre Dame plays Clemson on Nov. 7, and the Tigers begin the season as the nation's No. 1 team according to the Coaches Poll. Notre Dame lost No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 19 USC from the original schedule.

The only ranked opponent the Fighting Irish added was North Carolina, who checks in at No. 19. Notre Dame travels to Chapel Hill for a Friday, Nov. 27 contest the day after Thanksgiving.

The Tar Heels finished the 2019 season with a 7-6 record, but there's a great deal of optimism about them heading into 2020. Part of that is the return of 17 starters from a squad that did not lose a single game by more than seven points.

Another part of the optimism is sophomore quarterback Sam Howell, who is coming off a brilliant freshman campaign.

