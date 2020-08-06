IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Notre Dame Ranks 10th In Preseason Coaches Poll

Bryan Driskell

For the second season in a row, the Notre Dame football team begins the season as a preseason Top 10 program in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Notre Dame checks in at No. 10 in this year's preseason poll after ranking No. 9 to begin the 2019 season. 

According to the preseason rankings, the Notre Dame schedule won't be as challenging as it would have been if the pre-pandemic schedule would have held intact.

Notre Dame plays Clemson on Nov. 7, and the Tigers begin the season as the nation's No. 1 team according to the Coaches Poll. Notre Dame lost No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 19 USC from the original schedule.

The only ranked opponent the Fighting Irish added was North Carolina, who checks in at No. 19. Notre Dame travels to Chapel Hill for a Friday, Nov. 27 contest the day after Thanksgiving.

The Tar Heels finished the 2019 season with a 7-6 record, but there's a great deal of optimism about them heading into 2020. Part of that is the return of 17 starters from a squad that did not lose a single game by more than seven points.

Another part of the optimism is sophomore quarterback Sam Howell, who is coming off a brilliant freshman campaign.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Notre Dame QB Phil Jurkovec Gets Waiver For 2020

The Notre Dame transfer will be immediately eligible for the Eagles in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Jpirish58

Notre Dame Finally Has A Full 2020 Football Schedule

Notre Dame's full 11-game schedule for 2020 has finally been released

Bryan Driskell

by

BPirish05

2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Breaking down and grading the 2021 commits for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

sbf

Ranking Notre Dame's ACC Schedule: Top 5 Opponents In 2020

Breaking down and ranking the five best ACC opponents on the Notre Dame 2020 schedule

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Six Prospects Hold The Key To Notre Dame's 2021 Recruiting Class

Finishing with six specific prospects is the key to Notre Dame landing a Top 10 caliber recruiting class in 2021

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

Talking Phil Jurkovec, Rocco Spindler, Notre Dame/ACC and Pac 12 Proposal

The Notre Dame topics in this week's WSBT interview were intense and diverse

Bryan Driskell

by

KevinPS

Notre Dame Has A Lot To Gain - And Lose - By Joining The ACC In 2020

Notre Dame has plenty to gain, and perhaps even more to lose, by playing in the ACC this season

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

Notre Dame Set To Get ACC Schedule As Fall Camp Is Set To Open

Notre Dame will get its official ACC schedule and fall camp is right around the corner

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

Ranking The Quarterbacks On Notre Dame's 2020 Schedule

Notre Dame will face a number of talented quarterbacks in 2020, which means the Irish defense will need to be ready for the challenge

Bryan Driskell

PODCAST: ACC and Notre Dame Haters

There are plenty of Notre Dame haters, and their recent views have been wildly misguided.

Bryan Driskell

by

RangerNick