Unlikely Source Showers Notre Dame with Major Praise
Notre Dame (7-1) is off this weekend but perhaps the game it will watch the closest in terms of its College Football Playoff hopes will be when Texas A&M travels to South Carolina on Saturday night.
The Fighting Irish are hoping the Aggies keep winning as that will only make the Notre Dame victory at Texas A&M to start the year that much more impressive.
This week it was an Aggies legend that had extremely high praise for Notre Dame, though.
Johnny Manziel on Notre Dame's College Football Playoff Case
The 2012 Heisman Trophy winnner Johnny Manziel of course won the award for Texas A&M, the year Manti Te'o was also a finalist from Notre Dame. We won't get into Manziel's showing against LSU that season and why Te'o should have won the award but will share with you what "Johnny Football" had to say about Notre Dame this week.
Speaking to Action Network, Manziel said he sees a Notre Dame squad that has improved since early-September.
“Notre Dame has gotten a lot better throughout the season as it's gone on.
Obviously, they had a mishap early in the season, but this is a team that's playing better football right now.
The way they played on Saturday was dominant, to say the least.
The way their schedule lines up right now, if they take care of business and win these next two games, it'd be kinda hard to leave them out as well.”
Notre Dame's Remaining Schedule
Notre Dame comes off its second off week next week as it returns to Notre Dame Stadium for one of two remaining games on its home field.
Nov. 9 - vs. Florida State (1-8)
Nov. 16 - vs. Virginia (4-4)
Nov. 23 - vs. Army (8-0) at Yankee Stadium
Nov. 30 - at USC (4-4)