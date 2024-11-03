Irish Breakdown

Unlikely Source Showers Notre Dame with Major Praise

Johnny Manziel very impressed by Notre Dame in 2024

Nick Shepkowski

Former Texas A&M Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel cheers on the Aggies during the first round game between Texas A&M and Nebraska in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, March 22, 2024.
Former Texas A&M Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel cheers on the Aggies during the first round game between Texas A&M and Nebraska in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, March 22, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Notre Dame (7-1) is off this weekend but perhaps the game it will watch the closest in terms of its College Football Playoff hopes will be when Texas A&M travels to South Carolina on Saturday night.

The Fighting Irish are hoping the Aggies keep winning as that will only make the Notre Dame victory at Texas A&M to start the year that much more impressive.

This week it was an Aggies legend that had extremely high praise for Notre Dame, though.

Johnny Manziel on Notre Dame's College Football Playoff Case

The 2012 Heisman Trophy finalists before the ceremon
Dec 8, 2012; New York, NY, USA; From left Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Collin Clein , Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel and Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Manti Te'o pose with the Heisman Trophy during a press conference before the announcement of the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at the Marriott Marquis in downtown New York City. / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winnner Johnny Manziel of course won the award for Texas A&M, the year Manti Te'o was also a finalist from Notre Dame. We won't get into Manziel's showing against LSU that season and why Te'o should have won the award but will share with you what "Johnny Football" had to say about Notre Dame this week.

Speaking to Action Network, Manziel said he sees a Notre Dame squad that has improved since early-September.

“Notre Dame has gotten a lot better throughout the season as it's gone on. 

Obviously, they had a mishap early in the season, but this is a team that's playing better football right now. 

The way they played on Saturday was dominant, to say the least. 

The way their schedule lines up right now, if they take care of business and win these next two games, it'd be kinda hard to leave them out as well.”

Notre Dame's Remaining Schedule

Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame football team after the Irish beat Navy in 202
Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman stands with his team for their alma mater after their game against the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Notre Dame comes off its second off week next week as it returns to Notre Dame Stadium for one of two remaining games on its home field.

Nov. 9 - vs. Florida State (1-8)
Nov. 16 - vs. Virginia (4-4)
Nov. 23 - vs. Army (8-0) at Yankee Stadium
Nov. 30 - at USC (4-4)

More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated

Notre Dame's Opponents Storylines Entering Week 10

How Penn State's Recent Loss Feels Like Notre Dame Under Brian Kelly

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football