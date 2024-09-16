Notre Dame Recruiting: Irish Offer 2026 Four-Star DB Ayden Pouncey
Notre Dame Football Recruiting
Since arriving at Notre Dame, defensive backs coach Mike Mickens has been a revelation. Between recruitment and development, he has put the Irish on the map when it comes to being a legitimate NFL factory for defensive backs.
Currently, Notre Dame has just two recruits committed in its 2026 class, with receiver Dylan Faison, the brother of current Irish receiver Jordan Faison, and quarterback Noah Grubbs pledged so far.
Ayden Pouncey, a 6-3 160 lb cornerback out of Winter Park, Florida is an intriguing offer from the Irish staff. Pouncey has a ton of length with his 6-3 frame and the speed to back it up. Upon watching Pouncey's film, part of me wonders if he will make the move to safety soon.
As he continues to grow into his frame, he projects as a rangy safety with great ball skills.
Pouncey is Notre Dame's 11th cornerback offer this cycle and will likely be a tough pull from the state of Florida. He has two brothers, Jordan and Ethan, who both played at Florida. The Gators are in a rough way right now with head coach Billy Napier looking like he is on the way out, so maybe the Irish can make some real headway here and capitalize.
As you can see from Pouncey's offer announcement tweet, being able to flaunt and show off a cornerback talent like Benjamin Morrison to recruits is an awesome thing. Pouncey will have definitely watched Morrison ball out for Notre Dame over the last two season and that leaves a lasting impression on recruits.
Budding stars Christian Gray, Leonard Moore and Jaden Mickey only help that cause as Notre Dame continues to trend towards having some of the best defensive backs in the country.
If Pouncey does make the move to safety, the pitch doesn't change much. Go take a look at two of the best safeties in the game, Harrison Smith and Kyle Hamilton, and then watch how early reigning National Defensive Player of the Year, Xavier Watts, goes in the NFL draft this April.