Notre Dame Recruiting Is Heating Up Again as Another Big Run Looms

These days, in the sport of college football, there really isn't an "off" season.



Sure, there is a large part of the calendar when no games are being played, but this is the time when teams build themselves for the future through the portal windows and recruiting.



This is certainly the case for Notre Dame right now as Marcus Freeman and his staff eye the next batch of recruits to add to the 2027 class.

Several Top Notre Dame Targets Will Make Decisions Soon

Under Marcus Freeman, June has been a very favorable month for recruiting, and the Irish are looking to keep that trend going with the 2027 class after a successful round of official visits this last weekend, with another round coming quickly on its heels.



Currently, Notre Dame sits with the fourth-best class in the country, but could certainly move up in the rankings shortly.

Notre Dame is in great shape after landing top defensive lineman Abraham Sesay, and is lined up to potentially land Brayden Parks, along with linebacker Roman Igwebuike from the recent visitor list. Should these commitments happen, the Irish will be able to check some major boxes.



The 2027 Notre Dame defensive line haul would go from elite to a whole other level.

Adding Parks and Sesay to Folorunsho, O'Neil, and Jackson Vaughn would be a dream come true and would set the Irish's defensive front up with mega athletes for years to come.



Landing Igwebuike would start to replenish the linebacker room that may lose multiple players to the NFL draft after the 2027 season, and has undergone multiple coaching changes that caused some temporary instability on the trail.

Notre Dame is up to 3⃣ five-star commits in the 2027 class 👀☘️



• OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola (Rivals Industry)

• DL David Folorunsho (Rivals)

• EDGE Abraham Sesay (Rivals)



O-line, D-line driven program 🫡https://t.co/HZanzihvY1 pic.twitter.com/JVmZAJ9ZLV — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) June 16, 2026

What comes in the next wave of recruiting news?

The second wave of players that Notre Dame is going after includes a few misses, but more than likely several big hits.



Even though it lost mega-athlete linebacker Kaden Henderson to Texas A&M, Irish legacy receiver Julius Jones Jr. is, possibly, still very much in the mix for the Irish.

What Notre Dame has done in recruiting since Freeman has arrived in South Bend has been beyond impressive.



The recruiting operation has been humming along at an elite level, with the ability to go after anyone and everyone - and it isn't a shock to be in the mix.

For most of my adult life, I never thought Notre Dame could be a top-five recruiting operation year after year, but here we are.



Between Freeman and his staff's work ethic, top-notch NIL offers, and solid play on the field, Notre Dame has established itself as a place top players want to be.



And the momentum doesn't appear to be slowing down.