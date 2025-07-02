Notre Dame Recruiting: Who Is Next To Commit To the Irish?
Notre Dame has been on an absolute heater on the recruiting trail, with June being one of the best recruiting months in Notre Dame football history.
Commitments from five-star DB Joey O'Brien, five-star TE Ian Premer, and high four-star DB Khary Adams capped off a month that saw the Fighting Irish land six total pledges.
With 22 commitments in the 2026 cycle, Notre Dame only has so much room for additions. Wide receiver is a glaring hole in the class, with only three-star WR Dylan Faison committed thus far.
Thankfully, Notre Dame appears to be in pole position for three of its top receiver targets, all of which are set to make their own individual commitments in consecutive days.
Kaydon Finley, Devin Fitzgerald, and Brayden Robinson are set to announce their decisions on July 4, 5, and 6, with Notre Dame feeling confident in its position with each.
Given that Finley is set to make his commitment in the coming days, there is not much room for someone to beat him to being the next to commit to Notre Dame, but anything can happen in recruiting these days. Not to mention, nothing is guaranteed, even with all of the crystal balls and predictions in Notre Dame's favor.
Remember just last week when five-star TE Ian Premer was receiving crystal balls to Kansas State and committed to Notre Dame on that same day? Recruits are fickle. Don't count your chickens before they hatch.
With that being said, I love where Notre Dame is at with Finley, Fitzgerald, and Robinson.
Other Notre Dame targets of note with commitment dates are DB Nick Reddish (July 11) and DL Elijah Golden (July 26), but expect the Fighting Irish to land the above receivers and maybe a couple of other targets between now and then.
The 2027 class is beginning to take off after recent commitments from long snapper Sean Kraft and four-star LB Ellis McGaskin. Look out for more pledges in that class soon, Irish fans.