Notre Dame Remains At No. 2 In Latest Polls

Notre Dame remained in the No. 2 spot in both the AP and Coaches Poll

Notre Dame remained at No. 2 in latest Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls, which isn't a surprise with the Fighting Irish off this past weekend.

Alabama remained No. 1 in the polls after its 63-3 blasting of Kentucky. Ohio State stayed at No. 3 after beating previously ninth-ranked Indiana (42-35) this weekend. Clemson remained at No. 4 after its game against Florida State was postponed.

Notre Dame plays North Carolina this weekend to take on the Tar Heels, which climbed up to No. 23 in the Coaches Poll during its own by bye week. The Tar Heels re-entered the AP Poll, checking in at No. 25 this week.

No other Notre Dame opponents are currently ranked, although USC (No. 18) and Wisconsin (No. 19 AP, No. 20 Coaches) both remained ranked. Those two programs, of course, were slated to be on Notre Dame's original schedule.

