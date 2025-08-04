Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love Named to Walter Camp POY Watch List
Notre Dame Fighting Irish junior running back Jeremiyah Love was selected to the 2025 Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List. The award is given out every season to the best collegiate football player in America.
In past years, four members of the Fighting Irish have taken home the award at the conclusion of the season. The last player from Notre Dame to win the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award was former linebacker Manti Te'o in 2012.
This is the second honor for Love from the Walter Camp Foundation. He was already named a Walter Camp Pre-season All-American. He was also selected to the Maxwell Award Watch List.
Love had quite a year in 2024 which gives Irish fans hope for another trip to the College Football Playoff.
Love scored 17 touchdowns and had one in each game for the first 13 weeks of the season. His streak of scoring touchdowns was an Irish record that beat former Irish great Autry Denson's previous school record of 10 games.
He also caught two touchdowns via the air. Love rushed for 1,125 yards last season, which marked the 21st time a member of the Fighting Irish broke the 1,000-yard barrier in a season.
Love netted an average of 6.9 yards per carry, ranking ninth in the country among running backs with at least 100 carries.
He led a ground game that ranked No. 4 in the Power 4 in yards per carry with 5.66. Notre Dame ranked No. 6 among Power 4 teams in rushing offense with 210.8 yards per game.