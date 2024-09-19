Notre Dame Running Backs Are Dominating After Contact
If it feels like Notre Dame running backs Jeremiyah Love and JD Price are exceptionally good at what they do, it's not your imagination. These two players statistically break more tackles and gain more yards after first contact than almost any other team or player in the country.
Being elusive, to begin with a terrific skill set to have. Using one's vision and natural feel for a hole to avoid being touched and tackled is an advanced skill. Breaking tackles and gaining yards after being contacted is another skill set altogether. One both of these players feature.
Love & Price's Numbers are off the charts
Per PFF, Jeremiyah Love causes just over .5 missed tackled per carry in 2024 and gains almost an average of 6 yards after first contact with a defensive player. JD Price is causing over .25 missed tackles per attempt and is gaining almost seven yards after contact.
These numbers put both players in the elite quadrant when it comes to this measurement. A handful of other schools feature one player that has impressive numbers in this area, but not two.
Price and Love are electric and evasive and the Irish should lean on them more, not less as they continue to develop this offense moving forward in 2024.
