Why This Notre Dame Senior Day Hits Different
For the final time in 2025, Notre Dame gets set to host a home football game Saturday as it welcomes a struggling Syracuse team to South Bend.
With Notre Dame having an extremely tough road to potentially host a College Football Playoff game this winter, it's almost certain this is the last time this group will play in Notre Dame Stadium together. Senior day is always a special day across all college campuses, but this one hits a little different this year for Notre Dame.
This is Marcus Freeman's First Class as Head Coach
Not every player that remains from the 2022 recruiting class for Notre Dame will be playing their final game in Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, but it's worth noting that this group of fourth-year players is the first group to have entered as freshmen under then-newly named head coach Marcus Freeman.
Yes, Brian Kelly was in charge during the recruitment of these players, but make no mistake, their decision to honor their commitments and ultimately sign with Notre Dame and stay came after Kelly bailed for the Bayou.
That and what this group accomplished makes it that much more special of a Senior Day in South Bend.
Senior Day Participants for Notre Dame
Officially participating in Senior Day on Saturday for Notre Dame will be:
Jordan Botelho
Mickey Brown
Tyler Buchner
Noah Burnette
Joshua Burnham
Jared Dawson
Dylan Devezin
Charles Du
Isaiah Dunn
Malachi Fields
Justin Fisher
Donovan Hinish
Jason Onye
Kobi Onyiuke
Will Pauling
Gi'Bran Payne
Jadarian Price
Eli Raridon
Tre Reader
James Rendell
Gabriel Rubio
Jerry Rullo
Leo Scheidler
Billy Schrauth
DeVonta Smith
Jaylen Sneed
Jalen Stroman
Jake Tafelski
Chance Tucker
Junior Tuihalamaka
Aamil Wagner
Alex Whitman
This Group Changed Tide at Notre Dame
Regardless of what happens from here to the end of the postseason, this group will be remembered for being of great significance in upping the standard of modern Notre Dame football. It more than any other class played the role of essentially going from "good enough" to "continuously elevate".
As a result Notre Dame is no longer viewed as a team that can simply make the College Football Playoff, but one that can seriously threaten to win the whole thing - something it challenged for by making it to last year's title game, and something that its among the very few teams nationally that is capable of doing this postseason.
Yes, Marcus Freeman gets the credit for establishing the culture, but the culture isn't there without the players, and this group was pivotal in establishing that.
Jadarian Price Appreciation
You can't mention this class without quickly getting to star running back Jadarian Price. Price's time at Notre Dame started in tough fashion as an injury in the spring game took away his first season, but he made up for it with his remaining years. If not for college football's best running back, Jeremiyah Love, getting the majority of carries, we'd be looking at Price as a potential All-American candidate at the position.
His willingness to stay at Notre Dame although he never got the bulk of the carries speaks to who he is as a young man, as he gets set to head to the NFL in the not-so-distant future.
A Likely Goodbye to Jeremiyah Love
He won't show up on the honorees list because he's only been at Notre Dame for three seasons now, but Jeremiyah Love is almost certainly playing his final game for the Fighting Irish. In the long history of Notre Dame football, which has been loaded with great running backs, its hard to find a more talented one all-time than Love.
I'm looking for a roar of an ovation when he leaves the field for the final time Saturday, hopefully after another game going over the century mark in rushing yards and finding the end zone a time or two.
Thank You, Tyler Buchner
In a world of college football that is full of issues, nothing better exemplifies what the sport can be than Notre Dame backup quarterback Tyler Buchner.
Buchner, of course, came to Notre Dame and was hyped to be the savior of Fighting Irish football. Instead, his career didn't reach what the hope was upon enrolling. As a result, he wound up transferring to Alabama, only to transfer back a year later.
Buchner then walked onto the football team upon his return, took on a wide receiver and special teams role last year, before moving back to quarterback this season.
All the best to him and to all of those in this senior class.