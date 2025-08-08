Notre Dame Football Stat of the Day: Repeating Fourth Down Success in 2025
As the countdown to Notre Dame vs. Miami continues, we're debuting something new here at Notre Dame on SI.
In preparation for the season, we'll take time each day to look at a statistic or combination of statistics relevant to the upcoming Notre Dame football season. Sometimes it'll be offense related, others times defense, and yes, we'll dive into special teams as well.
We'll also keep a running list of links for each Stat of the Day before the season kicks off on August 31 on South Beach.
Notre Dame Stat of the Day for August 8, 2025:
.733.
Notre Dame wasn't afraid to go for it on fourth down in 2024. Marcus Freeman decided 30 times throughout 16 games that going for it was the right call. Those 30 attempts were tied for the seventh-most in all of college football a season ago.
Notre Dame converted 22 of those attempts, good for a .733 success rate. That was the eighth highest in all of college football, something Freeman and the coaching staff took pride in and made part of the team's DNA.
Does Personnel Change Notre Dame's Philosophy?
Notre Dame will have a new starting quarterback in 2025, and while we don't know if that'll be CJ Carr or Kenny Minchey, one thing is certain: it won't be Riley Leonard.
The hope is that Carr or Minchey helps lead Notre Dame's offensive to a better downfield passing attack, but what happens on fourth-and-short? Or on third-and-short for that matter?
Say what you want about Leonard's downfield passing ability, his ability as a runner created havoc for opposing defenses - especially in short-yardage situations. If you recall the memorable opening drive against Ohio State in the National Championship Game, Leonard took the ball himself to convert a pair of fourth-and-1 runs.
Notre Dame will have what should be one of the nation's top offensive lines to run behind, as well as the deepest and most talented running back room in the country. However, neither Carr or Minchey can be expected to be half of what Leonard was as a runner, including in short yardage situations.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
Overall, I feel great about the direction of Notre Dame's offense and its ability to beat you in more ways. Short yardage appears to be a question entering 2025. Yes, having Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, and a stable of quality running backs is a good thing, but not having the threat of Leonard makes the task more difficult.
Will Notre Dame be able to challenge that .733 fourth-down conversion rate again in 2025?
If so, it could be a huge difference in a potential playoff run, just like it was in last season's Sugar Bowl.
If not, it could cost Notre Dame early as battles at Miami and against Texas A&M come right out of the chute.