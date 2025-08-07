5 Reasons Notre Dame Is More Ready for a Title Run Than You Think
It takes a real fatalist to pinpoint the rationale for why Notre Dame won’t win their first national title since 1988. Instead, let’s swing the other direction. Here are some things that could go wrong, but that overall Notre Dame should feel good about.
Notre Dame enters 2025 either built to better withstand these issues or let's be blunt, there’s no way a certain area can be worse than last year.
5. Increased Tight End Production
The way Mitchell Evans battled back from injury last season was admirable. With his departure to the Carolina Panthers, the Irish will look to fill the tight end spot once again. But if there’s one area the Irish rarely, if ever, miss, it's developing the next great tight end. Eli Raridon is primed for a breakout and looks most ready to be TE1. His combination of size, speed, and soft hands makes him a matchup nightmare. Add in sixth-year senior Kevin Bauman, Arkansas transfer Ty Washington, and eventually, when he returns from injury, Cooper Flanagan. Notre Dame is set at a position that has long been a program staple.
4. Linebacker Depth
Yes, the Irish lost Jack Kiser, but the linebacker room is arguably the most loaded position group on the team. Jaylen Sneed, Drayk Bowen, Jaiden Ausberry, and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa all have starting capability. They give the Irish a mix of speed, size, and versatility. All of these players will contribute meaningful snaps, and as I mentioned in my previous article, it’s not the production at the position that worries me. A guy like Bowen needs to combine that production with a step up in leadership.
All of the qualities mentioned above don't even include potential star freshman Madden Faraimo, who should carry the mantle for the group very soon.
3. Edge Rush Has Embarrassment of Riches
If I’m pinpointing a group to the breakout unit on the team this year, I would start with the edge rushers. Notre Dame has spent the last two seasons building an elite pass-rushing rotation by working in young players with veterans. 2025 is when it comes to fruition.
The Irish defense only recorded 40 sacks in 16 games last year, and Jordan Botelho has already gone down with a pec injury, but the depth should prevail. The quartet of Bryce Young, Joshua Burnham, Boubacar Traore (coming back from an injury of his own), and Junior Tuihalamaka has star potential that will allow the Irish to generate pressure with four, opening up flexibility in coverage.
2. Wide Receivers and the Passing Game Will Be Better
Notre Dame enters 2025 with a more dynamic receiving room that is ready to be paired with a quarterback (whether Minchey or Carr wins the job) that can push the ball downfield. Jaden Greathouse broke out in the playoffs, Jordan Faison solidified himself as a dependable, unafraid pass-catcher, and the Irish added two receivers through the transfer portal better than any of the receivers they brought in last year.
Malachi Fields from Virginia and Will Pauling from Wisconsin. The Irish starting unit didn’t record a touchdown catch until the fourth game last year, and no Irish wide receiver recorded more than 42 catches in their 16 games played. I would not be surprised to see at least two wide receivers record at least 45 catches each in the regular season alone.
1. Running Back Depth is Beyond Belief
Jeremiyah Love is one of the brightest stars in college football. His burst, versatility, and ability to score from anywhere on the field make him a future NFL back, and his hurdles make a highlight reel waiting to happen. But even if he were to miss time, Notre Dame’s running back room is built for sustainability. Jadarian Price and Aneyas Williams showed last season they could make big plays in their own right. Gi’Bran Payne and Kedren Young provide depth, forming a rotation that can shoulder the load.
Losing Love would hurt. To say he isn’t their best option would be untrue, but the drop-off from RB1 to RB3 is minimal compared to most Power Five teams. If Notre Dame ends the season top 10 in rushing, even without Love, it shouldn’t surprise anyone.