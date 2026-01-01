In case you were a little late to wake up on New Year's Day, you may have missed the Orange Bowl. The historic bowl game served as a National Quarterfinal matchup between No. 4 Texas Tech and No. 5 Oregon and you better believe Notre Dame fans were paying close attention.



That's because Notre Dame fans have long memories. It wasn't that long ago that Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire felt the need to go after Notre Dame for remaining an independent in today's college football world, and the Fighting Irish faithful certainly remembered that Thursday.



After McGuire's Texas Tech squad was shut out in a 23-0 loss to Oregon to kickoff the 2026 calendar year, Notre Dame fans took to social media to let him and the rest of the Texas Tech faithful hear about it.



Below are some of the best posts regarding that.

Joey McGuire on Notre Dame on December 22

"I don't wanna make Notre Dame mad, but, be in a conference and you're in the playoffs."



Joey McGuire shares his thoughts on the structure of the CFP. pic.twitter.com/EJYvnUopdQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 22, 2025

“I’m gonna make Notre Dame mad, but be in a conference and you’re in the playoffs,” McGuire said. “[If] they’re in the ACC, they’re in the playoffs. ... I’m just talking about, let’s make it, across the board that everybody is measured the same.”



As you can imagine, the Notre Dame faithful came in full force for McGuire after Oregon's 23-0 shutout of the Red Raiders on New Year's Day.

More Focus on the Orange Bowl, Perhaps?

Maybe Joey McGuire should’ve prepared for Oregon more, rather than spending all of his time talking about Notre Dame — Mason (@MasonPlummer_) January 1, 2026

In case you're wondering, Notre Dame and Texas Tech scored the same amount of points in the College Football Playoff this season.

Big 12 Yet to Win College Football Playoff Game in Expansion Era

Joey McGuire, focus less on Notre Dame and more on your offensive game plan.



Congrats on winning the Big 12, an absolute joke of a conference, just to get bounced out of the CFP right away!



See ya! 👋

pic.twitter.com/eJ6Occi40j — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) January 1, 2026

In the history of the College Football Playoff, the only win the Big 12 has had it remains TCU's victory over Michigan in the 2023 season.

Shoutout City for Texas Tech Against Oregon

Maybe Joey McGuire should worry less about Notre Dame joining a conference and actually have his bought team ready to score a single point pic.twitter.com/U4KwcBtvlB — Adam Dowling (@Adam_Dowling1) January 1, 2026

He's Being Sarcastic - We Think (Wink, Wink)

Joey mcguire would have won this game if Notre Dame was in a conference — Andrew Ramirez (@drewskiram) January 1, 2026

It's Notre Dame's Fault, Right Joey?

Texas Tech shutout… in the college football playoff.



How is this Notre Dame’s fault Joey McGuire? — One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) January 1, 2026

More Help for Your Quarterbacks, Joey

Perhaps less Notre Dame takes from Joey McGuire and more time in the qb room. — The Golden Domed Death Star (@willshmire) January 1, 2026

In case you were curious, Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton averaged just 4.3 yards per attempt in Thursday's loss to Oregon.

Notre Dame At Least Announced its Opt-Out of Bowl Season

Despite opting out of a bowl game, Notre Dame has scored as many points as Texas Tech since Joey McGuire’s statement. https://t.co/uGQZQIO8oX — Tom Zwiller (@TomZwiller) January 1, 2026

James Madison Fans Defend Notre Dame Following Orange Bowl

It’s ridiculous that teams like Texas Tech got in over Notre Dame…Honestly embarrassing by the committee — Barstool Dukes (@JMUBarstool) January 1, 2026

In its defense, at least James Madison made at least some of the 60 minutes it played against Oregon interesting. Oh wait, I think Texas Tech just turned the ball over again...

Notre Dame Remains Independent

Maybe Texas Tech should have been more worried about Oregon than Notre Dame joining a conference — Hypothetical (@Dcare24) January 1, 2026

And Joey McGuire will probably go to bed more upset about that Thursday night than he will that his team laid an all-time egg in its College Football Playoff debut.