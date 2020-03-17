IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame To Face UNLV In 2022

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame is almost done filling out its 2022 football schedule. The Fighting Irish are now up to 11 game that season after scheduling the program's first-ever meeting against UNLV. The game is slated to take place on Oct. 22 when the Rebels travel to Notre Dame Stadium.

"Nothing says college football history more than playing a game at Notre Dame," said UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois in a release from the school. "We are looking forward to taking our team and our fans to South Bend for what is sure to be a memorable experience."

UNLV went 4-8 this past season, which resulted in the dismissal of head coach Tony Sanchez, who put himself on the map while building Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman into a national powerhouse. But Sanchez couldn't get going at UNLV, going just 20-40 in five seasons.

He was replaced by Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo.

Notre Dame still has one remaining game left to schedule for 2022. Here is a look at Notre Dame's 2022 schedule as it stands now:

Sept. 3 - at Ohio State
Sept. 10 - vs. Marshall
Sept. 17 - vs. California
Oct. 15 - vs. Stanford
Oct. 22 - vs. UNLV
Nov. 5 - vs. Clemson
Nov. 26 - at USC

Notre Dame is also slated to play a hoe game against Boston College, road games against North Carolina and Syracuse, and a neutral site game against Navy that was originally slated for Oct. 22. 

I recently wrote about three opponents I'd like to see Notre Dame schedule, which you can read HERE.

Comments (1)
Thrillhouse
Thrillhouse

I'm glad they're adding a penciled in W to that schedule. OSU, Clemson, USC, Stanford should be plenty to build a resume upon, assuming 3 years down the road things don't change too drastically. *165 days until kickoff

*Hopefully...

