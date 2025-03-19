Notre Dame Makes Final 4 for 2026’s Top Michigan Football Prospect
The Final Four may be a few weeks away in college basketball as the NCAA Tournament gets started this week but Notre Dame football made a key final four of its own on Wednesday.
The Fighting Irish were named as one of the final four teams for top 2026 Michigan recruiting prospect Gregory Patrick. Along with Notre Dame, Patrick named Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State as his other finalists.
Hawyes Fawcett on On3 had announced the news Wednesday on social media.
Patrick plays offensive tackle at Portage Northern in Michigan and On3 ranks him as the top player from the Great Lake state in its class rankings. It would appear Patrick's future in college football will be on the interior of the offensive line.
Gregory Patrick to Visit Notre Dame This Week
Notre Dame is set to host Patrick on Friday as the coaching staff already paid him a visit this past January. Can Notre Dame pull the talented lineman out of his home state? Portage, Mich. to South Bend, Ind. is roughly an hour and 20 minute car ride so it's not like its some great distance.
Perhaps also going for Notre Dame in this pursuit is that the Irish have already pulled off two offensive lineman recruits from Michigan for 2026: Ben Nichols of Davison and Sullivan Garvin of Allegan.