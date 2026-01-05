While Alabama was busy getting body bagged by Indiana at the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, Notre Dame took its turn over the weekend. No, it didn't come on the field, but the start of the transfer portal window being opened when anything but Notre Dame's way the last few days.



And seemingly everything broke right for Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers, including landing a commitment from Michigan State standout receiver Nick Marsh, while the Irish were never able to get the priority target on campus.

While Indiana preps for the College Football Playoff Semi-Final against Oregon, and lands seemingly every other player this portal cycle, Notre Dame needs to change its luck and fast. The good news is that may be happening with a player at an extreme position of need for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame Sets Up Visit With All-American Defender

Utah defensive end John Henry Daley is now scheduled to visit Notre Dame this week, and landing him would be a much needed portal victory for the Fighting Irish.



Daley dominated Big 12 play at Utah this past season, recording 48 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks at defensive end. His play earned him Associated Press Second Team All-American honors.

If you're looking for what Daley would bring to Notre Dame, think of a player the Irish just lost in the portal to Indiana - edge Joshua Burnham. Except now think of an even better player with more remaining eligibility.



The thing that must be stated with Daley is that he is coming off an Achilles injury that was suffered on November 22. That's obviously a massive injury to come back from and would be a concern of mine if I was calling the shots at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame's Transfer Portal Recap to Date

As it sits late Monday morning, Notre Dame is yet to land a public commitment in the transfer portal. It was hoping in a big way to get Marsh, but once he stepped foot on Indiana's campus, the Hoosiers seemingly weren't letting him off without getting him to sign.



Notre Dame was also supposed to host standout cornerback Jontez Williams, formerly of Iowa State. Williams was the top-ranked cornerback in the transfer portal, but USC made him a priority target and didn't let him leave campus, landing his commitment over the weekend.

Notre Dame is set to host a big potential weapon on Monday, as Tulsa tight end Brody Foley is set to visit. Notre Dame lacks much pass catching experience at the tight end position entering this off-season, and Foley, who originally spent two seasons at Indiana, hauled in 37 receptions and seven touchdowns this past season.



The transfer portal didn't start the way Notre Dame wanted, especially after skipping out on a bowl game and having what seemingly should have been a head start on the rest of college football. That said, plenty of talent remains for the Irish to add impact players in a big way the next couple of weeks.