Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman Outcoaches USC’s Riley in Rivalry Win
Saturday night may have been the last of the Notre Dame and USC rivalry for the forseeable future, but it offered us another look at what currently makes the two programs so much different.
Fresh off a big home win over Michigan, this was finally going to the time USC turned its luck against Notre Dame. The funny thing is, it actually appeared to be heading that way into the fourth quarter, as Notre Dame led, but USC was driving to possibly retake the lead.
That's when a difference in coaching between the two showed up, and it wouldn't be the last time on the night it did.
Lincoln Riley Blinked Against Notre Dame
Fresh off a massive third down conversion that saw USC quarterback Jayden Maiava connect with star receiver Makai Lemon for 42 yards, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley got cute. For those that have watched USC under his direction for the last three-and-a-half years, this is nothing new.
I don't know if its to be chucked up to ego, fear, or just a flat-out dumb decision, but what Riley called next essentially ended USC's chance of getting the road win.
In the middle of a Midwest rainstorm that had restarted, Riley called for a trick play, an end around pass from Lemon. Notre Dame sniffed out the play, forcing Lemon to retreat quicker than he wanted. Instead of throwing the ball away or even sliding down to prevent further issue, Lemon fumbled and Notre Dame recovered at midfield.
Just a few plays later Notre Dame stretched the lead to 34-24, which wound up being the final score. As poorly as Lemon executed the play, make no mistake: that one is one the USC head coach.
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame Never Panicked:
Despite having plenty of issues throughout the night, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman never made a panicky coaching decision.
After CJ Carr threw an awful interception just before halftime, Freeman didn't go scorched earth on his signal caller.
After Christian Gray got burnt multiple times en-route to a USC touchdown, Freeman told him that "noody feels bad for you". Shortly after, Gray picked off a Trojans pass in a game-changing play.
Add in a few of the brutal penalties that could have made other coaches blow a gasket and create a negative vibe, Freeman again opted for the high road, as Notre Dame walked away with the win.
Lincoln Riley's Other Playcalling Blunder
With just over six minutes to play and Notre Dame leading 34-24, Lincoln Riley offered up one more head-scratcher. Facing a fourth-and-one from its own 44, Riley opted to throw the ball again in the middle of a rainstorm, with a misfire falling incomplete and Notre Dame making the stop.
Culture Win for Notre Dame Over USC
Three-and-a-half years into both head coaches' runs at their current programs, the vibe around the two programs couldn't be more different.
Marcus Freeman continues to challenge his team to raise the bar and embrace self-improvement. He doesn't make excuses about travel, officials, or food poisoning, and follows a "next man up" mentality that treated Notre Dame well in last season's College Football Playoff. The team picks up on that and feeds its growing energy.
Lincoln Riley may be a tremendous offensive mind, but as we get into the second half of his fourth season at USC, his struggles to create a winning culture remain. The handsomely paid head coach can't wait to make his next excuse, although he did accept responsibility for his boneheaded playcall on the reverse pass Saturday.
While Freeman is busy raising Notre Dame's expectations to a height that hasn't been seen since the prime days of Lou Holtz, Riley looks to do the only significant thing of his USC tenure to date and make sure the Trojans never have to make another October road trip to South Bend again.