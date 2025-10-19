Notre Dame Beats USC Again: 5 Key Numbers from Rivalry Win
Another year, another win for Notre Dame football over USC. This one came in 34-24 fashion Saturday night in South Bend and could be the final game played between the two for quite some time.
By no means was it the prettiest of nights for Notre Dame. USC certainly deserves some credit for that, but Notre Dame left several points on the field and had more than a couple of self-inflicted issues that kept things closer than anyone would have liked.
What were the key takeaways from Saturday night's Notre Dame victory? Here are five numbers that told the story of the game that moved Notre Dame to 5-2 and kept its College Football Playoff hopes very much alive.
Notre Dame Defense: 0 Fourth Quarter Points Allowed
The calls for the firing of Notre Dame defensive coordinator Chris Ash seem like they were a lifetime ago. No, Notre Dame's defense isn't playing at a level it did during last year's run to the National Championship game, but it's steadily improved and when it was needed the most Saturday, it delivered.
USC held a 24-21 lead late in the third quarter, before Jadarian Price returned a kickoff 100 yards for a Fighting Irish go-ahead score. From that moment, USC didn't score again, combining for just 85 yards total on its final four possessions, two of which ended in interceptions by the Notre Dame defense.
Notre Dame's Dominating Run Game: 306 Rushing Yards
It was a record night for Notre Dame's running game as star back Jeremiyah Love rushed for an absurd 228 yards in victory. That's more than any Notre Dame running back has ever run for in a single game at Notre Dame Stadium before, a venue that opened in 1930 and has featured loads of star running backs over the years.
Notre Dame again showed that physicality never gets old in football, as the run game had its way with the Trojans throughout the night. Compare that to USC, who rushed for just 68 yards all night long.
Lack of Downfield Passing: 15 Yards the Longest Notre Dame Pass
USC's game plan was to not allow Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr to beat them. The good news for USC is that Carr didn't, as he had to check down most the night and didn't attempt many shots throughout.
Still, even with the incredible performance Notre Dame had in the run game, Carr not completing a pass for more than 15 yards is shocking, as he entered Saturday's game averaging more than 15 yards per completion on the year.
Penalty Issues Again: Notre Dame's 96 Penalty Yards
Raise your hand if you've heard this before at Notre Dame Stadium: Notre Dame fans thought the officiating was awful. While that was largely the case, I do not think its a conspiracy against Notre Dame that happens. I think its an issue across football as a whole, as officiating has perhaps never been in a worse place than it is today.
Some of the pass interference calls were beyond ticky-tack, but the takeaway from Saturday is that Notre Dame will need to continue to get better fighting off penalties if its to make a College Football Playoff run again this winter.
Notre Dame's Short Yardage Issues Continue: 4 of 13 Combined on 3rd and 4th Down
When it comes to cleaning things up, Notre Dame still has work to do in third and fourth down conversions. The issue rared its head again Saturday, as Notre Dame combined to go just 4 of 13 on third and fourth downs, leaving several points on the field again. The good news for Notre Dame was the defense rose to the occassion and kept USC in check, but in order to become a complete team and one capable of winning the national championship, this clearly needs cleaned up over the final five regular season contests.